Meant for PlayStation 4

In this game, you can create your own world and then build, explore and conquer. The monsters appear when night falls and to protect yourself, you will have to build a shelter before they arrive. This game is quite an engaging one and keeps you glued to the screen every time you play. It lets you craft all sorts of items from boats to diamond armour as well as create enormous structures. You should buy this game CD as it is an RPG, or Role Play Game, and allows players a large amount of freedom in choosing how to play it.

Action packed multiplayer game

In this action packed video game, you can race through the streets with a range of 10 high-performance vehicles. You can add more cars to your fleet and you would also be getting properties including a 10 car garage to store your rising collection. The player in this game also gets access to various stunt racing outfits, biker tattoos and more. Multiple players can play this on their gaming console at a time. It blends storytelling and gameplay in new ways as players repeatedly jump in and out of the lives of the game's three lead characters. If great graphics is what you are looking for then you should definitely purchase this video game.

Game with a mission

Here, you have to fight against the ghosts. Players are on the other side fighting to survive and stay alive instead of seeking freedom or liberty. The game has underwater missions, and players have a dog as their companion to sniff out enemies. You can battle both on land and in the skies with your team of up to six members. We recommend this video game for its mesmerizing top of the line features. You can change the physical appearance of soldiers by choosing the head, body type, head-gear, equipment.

Showing off some great moves

If you are a fan of World Wrestling Entertainment, and just like your wrestling idol would love to get in the ring and engage in some stellar moves, this video game makes it possible. WWE Superstars, Legends, Hall of Famers and NXT’s best superstars are part of the characters you can play the game with.

If you are looking to step into the ring and have a tag-team match, a royal rumble, or just a plain old cage match, albeit in a virtual manner, then this game is the best that you could purchase.