Best PlayStation controllers for immersive gaming


FP StudioFeb 10, 2021 01:01:14 IST

Extensible programming buttons

A PS4 controller that is sleek in design that fits perfectly in your hands and gives a familiar feeling every time making it easier for you to play. It has a highly sensitive gyroscope and accelerometer integrated into it which lays a more accurate and interesting gaming experience for you. It has 4 programmable custom extension keys at the back for you to set up a shortcut as per your choice. The new touch panel light bar intuitively reflects your every single move allowing you to easily analyze your game and plan the proceedings. New World PS4 Wireless Controller Wireless is perfect for games of all genres.

Precision control

A controller that gives you complete and precise control over your game with every passing second. It has pressure sensors that rumble and vibrate with a double shock response with every action giving the impact of the scene goon in the game making you feel the rush. It has 6 axis highly sensitive motions that make the objects and characters move with the direction you shall move the controller in. It features a built-in speaker and stereo headset jack that offers you practical and personal audio. Compatible with PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Mac, Linux, Unix, and Android Klick Kart Wireless Controller is the best buy.

High performance

An analog controlling having a 2.4GHz frequency technology for flawless working. Its ergonomic design with smooth curves makes it easy to grip and control playing the game comfortably. With the double high-quality motor, it gives mega vibration and has an endurance capacity of more than 10 hours all thanks to its external double AA batteries. It also has a power-saving mode wherein if not operated for a long time period it gets activated and puts the controller into sleep mode. If you are looking for a PS2 controller, Maxcom Playstation 2 Wireless Controller is the one for you.

Flight game controller

This joystick is custom made to adapt to all types of flight games (air combat, space, adventure, civil flights, etc). It features a full-size throttle via which you can easily control the acceleration. It is detachable and can be positioned in two ways: detached and separated from the joystick for an authentic piloting feel and attached to the joystick for greater stability and lesser space occupation. It is provided with a dual rudder function giving you the real flying experience and the large hand rest gives greater stability and relaxed position to the hand. If you are a flight game lover, Thrustmaster T-Flight Hotas 4 is made for you.

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

