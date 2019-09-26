FP Studio

Samsung Galaxy A10

The Samsung Galaxy A10 is a lower-end offering from Samsung. Its a 168 g, glass front and plastic body unit. The handset comes with a 64-bit octa-core Exynos 7884 processor, a 2 GB RAM and 32 GB of the internal memory, which can be extended up to 1 TB using the dedicated card slot. It runs on Android 9.0 (Pie) with the Samsung One UI. The A10 packs a 13 MP rear camera along with LED flash, for low light photography, and a 5 MP front selfie camera. The phone is fitted with a 6.2 inch Infinity-V LCD with 720 x 1520, HD+ resolution. The support a bigger touchscreen, a 3400 mAh non-removable Li-ion battery is slotted. The communication modes include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS and USB.

Xiaomi Mi A2

Another Xiaomi device makes it to our sub-10K list this month but it couldn’t be more different from the Redmi Note 7S. Mi A2 is an Android One device and plays a more classical look with a good old 5.99-inch narrow bezel 18:9 Full HD+ display without any notch and a metal body. It is powered by a Snapdragon 660 SoC (the only similarity with the 7S) and comes with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage in this budget. While the Mi A2 is a great all-round phone, it has a couple of notable absentees. There’s no 3.5 mm headphone jack or a microSD card slot to develop the internal storage. There is a 128 GB storage variant with 6 GB RAM available for 3K more, just in case.

When it comes to snap shooting, you have 12 MP + 20 MP dual cameras at the back that do a heavenly job in all lighting conditions. Furthermore, though the phone is over a year old, the cameras can hold their own even today. The 20 MP secondary camera helps greatly with improving its low light photography and seize excellent shots in varied lighting conditions. Long story short, you get a solid Android One device with stock Android UI, frequent OS, and security updates and competent hardware. No MIUI is a bonus.

Realme U1

The Realme U1 comes from the house of Realme, an emerging and rapidly growing brand owing to its wide range of offerings backed by aggressive pricing. Going about the hardware specifications, the Realme U1 houses a MediaTek Helio P70 processor and runs on Android 8.1 Oreo, 4GB RAM, 64 GB storage, a 25 MP front/selfie camera along with a 13 MP + 2 MP rear dual camera. The phone has a 6.3-inch gorilla glass protected touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. A 3500 mAh battery for a 6.3-inch screen seems to last for a full day on a single under standard usage conditions. Talking about the design and built, the Realme U1 comes in a plastic body with a laminated back. The lamination gives an attractive look to the phone. The phone has very slim bezels and also has a tiny notch at the top centre of the display. Overall, the phone is a value-for-money choice.

Honor 8C

With an excellent rear camera of 13MPand storage of 32 GB, the Honor 8C is a total steal in under Rs 10,000. Its memory is expandable to 256 GB and supports dual sim for its users. The Honor 8C is equipped with the Cat’s Eye’ design which is a subtle effect created using 3D printing and nano-level pattern design that gives the phone it’s shiny and elegant blue back. With the aperture mode of this device, you can take fantastic photos both day and night & also lets you snap first, focus later. It also features an immersive display of 6.26 inches and is built for a comfortable hold in one hand. Lastly, you can unlock your phone with its face recognition feature even in low light conditions.

Vivo Y90

The Vivo Y90 is a feature-packed, dual-sim, entry-level smartphone. It comes with an impressive combination of hardware and surely justifies its spot as a contender in the entry-level mobile phone segment. The Y90 is packed with a MediaTek Helio A22, a 2 GHz quad-core processor, along with a supporting RAM of 2GB and internal storage of 32 GB which can be expanded up to 512 GB using microSD card. It has a 6.22-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels. The Vivo Y90 runs FunTouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 Oreo. The phone has an 8 MP rear camera and a 5 MP front camera. The phone comes with Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, USB OTG and Micro-USB support. The phone also has the Face Unlock feature. Last but not least, Vivo Y90s 4030 mAH battery is a cherry-on-the-top.