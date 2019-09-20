FP Studio

One of the most exciting categories of the season is probably the budget segment, which saw quite a few handsets from various names. Xiaomi continued to offer excellent value for money products, and other names like Realme, Nokia, and Asus brought some interesting options for consumers.

Today we are going to recommend the highest-rated handsets in the market which you can buy today, for less than 20,000 bucks.

Xiaomi Poco F1

Xiaomi’s spinoff brand offers the Poco F1, which is THE phone to get if you are looking for the best performance in this price bracket. It is loaded with the high-end Snapdragon 845 processor with 6 GB of RAM and even a vapor chamber for improved cooling on the inside. This makes it an exception buy in this price segment, considering the performance and technical strength. There’s a 6.18-inch notched display, a dual-camera with 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors and a 4,000 mAh battery. It might not be the most premium looking phone, but it is clearly the fastest one in its budget.

Nokia 7.1

Next up we have the Nokia 7.1, which is a gorgeous looking phone if you care about aesthetics. It features a premium glass design and also comes with an HDR-enabled display which offers excellent contrast. Since it is an Android One device, you get timely software updates as well. Hardware-wise, you get a Snapdragon 636 processor with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB expandable storage. In the camera department, there is a 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel combo at the back and an 8-megapixel unit on the front. For photography lovers, this makes an amazing combination in the given price segment

Realme 3 Pro

Realme’s latest handset is another stylish phone that offers a lot of all-around goodness. The curved edges and dual-tone back make the Realme 3 Pro look classy and the wavy pattern at the back makes it eye-catching and unique. There is a layer of Gorilla Glass 5 on the 6.3-inch Full HD+ screen to protect it from scratches. It is powered by a Snapdragon 710 chip with a slightly more powerful GPU than the one found on the Redmi Note 7. The 16 MP rear camera is powered by a Sony IMX519 sensor, the same one that you get on a OnePlus 6T. There’s a 5 MP depth-sensing secondary camera and 25 MP front shooter for selfies in varied lighting conditions, which is a great fit for the Gen-Y.

The Realme 3 Pro has a 4,045 mAh battery that lasts reasonably long. And in case it is running low at a crucial time, the company has bundled a 20 W VOOC quick charger in the bundle. It charges the battery from 0 to 100 in under 75 minutes and if you are in a hurry, you can charge a third of it in just 20 minutes. This is a major add-on considering a huge set of working professionals, who are always on the go, require that battery life.

ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9 Pie is a refreshing change. The new design language and colour schemes, along with the presence of an app drawer, make the UI look cleaner and a lot less clunky as compared to its previous versions. This not only gives this phone a neat and sleek look, but makes it a very classy purchase in this segment.

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2

After getting the recipe right with the M1, Asus launched the ZenFone Max Pro M2. The smartphone offers stock Android experience, a powerful Snapdragon 660 chipset, 6 GB of RAM and a massive 5,000 mAh battery that should easily last all day and is thus a great feature if you are mostly on the move. The phone also comes with a 12-megapixel primary camera paired with a 5-megapixel sensor at the back and a 13-megapixel sensor on the front.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro

The glass-clad Redmi Note 7 Pro is pleasing to the eye and protected against scratches by Gorilla Glass 5 at the front as well as at the back. You also get a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with a drop notch. Though this handset isn’t powered by a Snapdragon 845 SoC, it has a fairly powerful Snapdragon 675 SoC that is a good all-round chip. You get the 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage variants in this budget. Just like the Poco F1, this too has a 4,000 mAh battery that easily lasts over a day of moderate usage.

Another major talking point of the Redmi Note 7 Pro is its 48 MP rear camera with a Sony IMX586 sensor. Like some of the flagship devices these days, it uses pixel binning that combines information from four pixels into one to provide more light data and retain finer details in captured images. This Xiaomi device runs the latest Android 9 Pie out of the box with an MIUI 10 layer on top.

Realme X

Realme X runs on Android version 9.0 and is powered by a 3,765 mAh Battery. The Realme X also supports 20 W fast charging.

It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 710 Processor which is helpful for heavy applications.

This phone on the rear consists of a dual camera 48 MP + 5 MP and the Front Camera or Selfie Camera is 16 MP. With the camera-battle heating up even in lower budget phones, this makes it a great addition considering the price and the segment.

It is a Dual SIM phone with a 6.53-inch AMOLED display with a bezel-less design. The Fingerprint sensors are under the display. It works smooth, with fairly good performance and a smart look and feel to the entire set.

You can choose between 4 GB and 6 GB RAM with 64 GB and 128 GB internal memory. The memory is not expandable as there is no additional SD Card Slot.

Vivo Z1 Pro

Vivo Z1 Pro is the first phone in India to feature the Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 Processor, which gives it a performance advantage at a low price, especially for gaming. Vivo Z1 Pro has a 6.53-inch AMOLED Display and runs on Android v9.0.

It is a Dual SIM Smartphone with Three rear Cameras of 16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. People who love taking selfies would love Vivo Z1 because it has an amazing 32 MP front camera.

It has 5,000 mAh battery through which it can give the user an amazing battery life and also supports quick charging.

Vivo Z1 Pro gives 4 GB and 6 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage, which is expandable up to 256 GB. It is available in Sonic Blue, Sonic Black and Mirror Black finish.