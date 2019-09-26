FP Studio

Samsung Galaxy M40

Samsung Galaxy M40 has a 6.4-inch FHD Plus display with 1,080 x 2,340 pixels resolution and a pixel density of 403 PPI. The phone delivers an immersive visual experience. It has a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The Galaxy M40 will come with an Infinity O display. It is reportedly one of the most affordable devices with Samsung’s punch-hole display. For the camera, the device has a triple rear setup with 16MP + 8MP + 5MP sensors which click awesome images.

The Samsung Galaxy M40 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 chip and an octa-core processor with Adreno 612 GPU that offers a smooth graphics experience. Coupled with 4GB of RAM the phone can handle most games and can easily multitask. Connectivity options included in the device are WIFI, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and 4G.

MOTOROLA ONE Vision

The Motorola One Vision debuts a new design language for Motorola phones, adopting a curved glass profile with prominent rounded edges and gradient design. The phone is offered in a choice of two colours: Bronze Gradient and Sapphire Gradient. Both are darker in the middle of the rear panel, gradually fading into chocolate brown and bright blue, respectively.

The Motorola One Vision packs a 6.3-inch full-HD (1080 x 2520 pixels) IPS display with a density of 432ppi and 21:9 aspect ratio. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

The Motorola One Vision packs 4GB of RAM and a generous 128GB of internal storage. The phone comes in just one configuration. It is equipped with a relatively small 3,500mAh battery, which can quickly be topped up by the included 15W TurboPower adapter.

Before we talk about performance and benchmark figures, let's address the one aspect of this phone that instantly piques interest — the 21:9 display. The extra-wide aspect ratio is a joy when watching native 21:9 videos in landscape mode. Also, you get more screen space while using two apps simultaneously in split view.

Oppo K3

The Oppo K3 runs on colour OS based on Android 9.0 out of the box. It has a full HD plus display for an immersive experience. The connectivity options included in the phone are 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS and USB. it is an all-new in-display fingerprint sensor which uses compensating projection Technology for a faster unlocking speed and more accuracy.

Under the Hood, the phone is powered by a Snapdragon 710 processor with 6GB RAM and 8GB of RAM options. The device comes with game 2.0 which enhances your gaming experience.

The OPPO K3 has 64GB of internal storage which allows you to store several files, data, apps, games, videos and more with ease. The phone has an external memory slot that can be expanded up to 256GB via a MicroSD card slot. The phone has 3,765mAh battery which supplies ample power for prolonged usage. The device comes with Oppo’s VOOC fast charging technology which ensures the device is getting juiced up in no time. The smartphone offers excellent features at a budget price.

Vivo Y17 (Mineral Blue, 4GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

The Vivo Y17 features a triple rear camera with a 13MP Main Camera, 8MP AI Super Wide Angle Camera, and 2MP Depth Camera. With the least amount of effort, you can click breathtaking shots, from portraits to landscapes, all crisp and clear. The mineral blue colour looks stunning and elegant. It has made multitasking ease as it comes with a smooth processor and you can store as many files with its configuration of 4GB RAM and 128GB ROM. It also features a 16.15cm Halo FullView so how can you have an immersive view to drown your mind in all your favourite games and videos with the sheer visual experience.