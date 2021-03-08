Tuesday, March 09, 2021Back to
Best performance laptops for coding


FP StudioMar 08, 2021 23:15:15 IST

Coding laptop
The processor is Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i (Graphite Grey) is 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake Core i5-1135G7. Its speed is 2.4 GHz (Base) - 4.2 GHz (Max). It has 4 Cores and 8MB of Cache. There is a pre-Loaded Windows 10 OS on the laptop. The memory and storage of the laptop is 8GB RAM DDR4-3200, 1TB HDD + 256GB SSD. It contains Intel Iris Xe Integrated Graphics. The top is of aluminium material. It comes with a Backlit Keyboard and a fingerprint reader. The laptop’s battery life is 8 Hours.

Personal Laptop
The Dell Vostro 3400 (Black) has a 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 Processor (8MB Cache, up to 4.2 GHz). The memory & storage of the laptop is 8GB and RAM is 1TB 5400 RPM. It has Intel Iris Xe Graphics with shared graphics memory. The Operating System & Software is Windows 10. The battery life is for 5 hours.

Low cost laptop
The ASUS VivoBook (Dreamy White) has a 11th Generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 Processor. Its memory & storage is 8GB RAM/512GB SSD + 32 GB optane memory. It has Intel Iris Xᵉ Graphics. Windows 10 is the operating system & software. Its battery life is for 12 hours. The laptop has diamond cut edges keys and a full-size backlit keyboard.

Business laptop
The MI Notebook 14 (Silver) has a 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10210U processor and it has a 1.6 GHz base speed, 4.2 GHz max speed and 4 Cores. It has a memory & storage of 8GB DDR4-2666MHz+ 512 GB SSD. The graphics of the laptop is Nvidia MX250 2GB GDDR5. Windows 10 is the operating system & software. Its battery life is for 10 hours. It has scissor-switch keys.

tags

