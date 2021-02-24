FP Studio

For overnight trips

On the road and on the go, this trolley bag is the perfect companion for overnight work trips. It is equipped with spacious compartments that can hold pre-requisites for the meeting together in a single bag, without changing its shape or stretching the fabric. It is carry-on compliant and can fit into the overhead compartment of an airplane. This faux leather bag is made of superior quality polyurethane The bag holds sufficient space to carry a few pairs of clothes and a pair of shoes – all that you need for the overnight business trip. If you are looking for a bag ideally suited for overnight business trips, this is the perfect choice for you.

Padded laptop sleeve

This elegant 42-liter bag is made up of premium quality polyester material. This perfect cabin luggage is the best pick for an overnight business trip and has a padded laptop sleeve that can accommodate a laptop up to 15.6 inches. It is a lightweight and durable bag with a 4-wheel trolley system and it comes with 2 spacious compartments. It has a front panel pocket ensuring that you can conveniently stack and store not just your essentials but much more.

The 4-wheel trolley facility helps you to easily pull the bag along without you having to lift and carry it. For those who need these features at an affordable price, this product is a good buy.

360-degree rotating wheel

This laptop trolley bag is made of strong and lightweight leather shells. It has re-engineered lightweight spinner wheels for effortless mobility. The bag comes in an attractive coffee color and has plenty of compartments to segregate your laptop from important documents and from your clothes and other accessories as well. The bag has a capacity of 39 liters and also has a handlebar to help you traverse busy airports. If you need an easy-to-carry bag, invest in this product.

Padded power bank pocket

The latest generation trolley bag has been redesigned to keep fulfilling the demands of the frequent business traveler. This collection is now lighter, equipped with even more features than its predecessor, and completed with a premium interior organization. The front compartment includes an easily accessible document holder and padded power bank pocket. The smart sleeve feature on the roller suitcase makes it extremely user-friendly. One can easily slip your laptop into the sleeve during airport check-ins and access it whenever needed without any hassle. If you are looking for the best laptop roller bags, this is the one.