Best noise tune earphones


FP StudioDec 28, 2020 10:32:13 IST

Superior call quality

The Jabro Elite 75t True Wireless Active Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Earbuds comes in the colour black and is also available in beige and titanium black. It has a 4-mic Call Technology that ensures superior call quality, even in an extremely windy and noisy environment. It has a 7.5 hour battery life and a total of 28 hours of battery life, with the charging case. It has Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and with the use of the Sound+ App, you can easily activate it. It comes with a 2 years warranty against both dust and water!

Compatible with all systems

The Bould Audio AirBass Tru5ive Pro Tune Wireless Earbuds has a one button control and voice assistant through which you access both Siri and Google Assistant. It has auto pairing as well as passive noise cancellation. This bluetooth speaker has a playback time of up to 6 hours every time you charge. The carry case gives it an additional 6 hours additional charge, providing a total play time of up to 36 hours. It has a monopod feature and is IPX7 waterproof.

Neckband earphones

The Noise Charge Bluetooth Wireless Neckband Earphones with Bass Booster comes with a one year assured warranty. You get to enjoy thumping bass through tune change with the press of a dedicated bass booster button. It has a 16-hours playtime and also inline remote control, allowing you to playback, adjust volume as well as manage calls without having to take out your earphones. It is IPX5 sweat proof and also has a stunning sound experience thanks to the Qualcomm 3003 Chipset in Tune Charge. It also has dual pairing mode too!

Quick charge

The Noise Shots Nuvo Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds is available in three colour variants – Icy Grey, Vivid Red and Stealth Black. It comes with a one year assured warranty and a basic 10 minutes charge is more than enough to provide you with 80 minutes of uninterrupted music. It has a 32 hours of playtime with the charging case. The shots Nuvo had Bluetooth version 5.0 within a range of 10 meters and is compatible with both Android and iOS. It has IPX4, protecting it from sweat and water and dust.

