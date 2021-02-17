FP StudioFeb 17, 2021 00:05:36 IST
Boosted bass effect
The CrossBeats Evolve 2020 Dual Dynamic Drivers True Wireless Earbuds are available in midnight blue too. It has a boosted bass effect, which provides a concert-like experience. It also has a curved edge design as well as a powerful 24 hours playtime. These earbuds are protected with IPX4 and also have immersive Qualcomm audio. It also has a dual driver setup and thanks to its long battery back up, you get to enjoy your music uninterrupted, for hours at a stretch.
HD stereo quality
The Kapa EarDopes 101 True Wireless Earbuds have Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and are in-ear ones. You also have the option of choosing the SoundTube variant. These earbuds have HD stereo sound quality and also comes with a portable charging case wherein you get to enjoy over 3-4 hours of playtime with every charge as well as an extra 25 hours when kept in the compact charging case. It also has a one-step pairing as well as universal compatibility, so irrespective of your phone brand, these earbuds have you covered!
Environmental noise cancellation
The Noise Elan Truly Wireless Earbuds come with a 1-year assured warranty and it provides the user with a hard-hitting sound, which is both deep and right. You get to experience a transparency mode and it also has a Quad Mic along with ENC, so nothing comes in the way of your music. These earbuds have up to 80ms latency and provide one with upto 36-hours of playtime with one single charge. So, you get up to 8 hours on a single charge and an additional 28 hours when kept in the charging case.
Sweatproof
The Noise Tune Active Wireless Neckband Headphones come with a mic and is IPX5 sweat as well as waterproof. It is available in six other color variants. You get a one-year assured warranty with these headphones and it also provides for 10 hours of battery backup and gets charged upto 100% in just 90 minutes! It makes use of Bluetooth 5.0 with a range of 10 meters and also has silicon wingtips which ensure that they don’t slip, especially if you wear them during workout sessions.
