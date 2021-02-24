FP Studio

Pokemon is always a favorite

This is Pokemon's first jump to a home console; it has been one of the most enjoyable games in the series so far. It is a remake of the Gen 1 games, more specifically Pokemon Yellow. The story is the standard Pokemon story where you will be able to choose your starter (or in this case the starter chooses you) and make your way to becoming the champion while an evil team (Team Rocket) does evil stuff. Quite easy to play this game has to grade graphics and outstanding visuals. If you love great graphics, this one is perfect for you with so many new features introduced.

Over 100 stages

This is one of the best games for Switch. It provides a new take on the usual fighting games and has a massive amount of content to go through. It includes 70+ characters, 100+ stages, and 900+ background songs from a number of different video game franchises. This game is a great way to be introduced to the ever-expanding smash universe. It also has a stage builder which will allow you to build custom fighters. Now, as a package, it is a brilliant game and you cannot miss this one.

Classic combat offering

This game offers a gripping storyline and it has great graphics to boot. You will be able to play this anywhere and from exactly the timeframe you exited the game. All you need to do is to put the switch to sleep and you can pick up from where you left. It has all new features like motion control for combat and lock picking, outfits. This one is a classic combat offering for you and it has amazing and immersive gameplay. What really works here is that the game runs beautifully and is e quick to load. For a smooth gaming experience, this adventure game is a wise choice.

Live your enjoyment

With this game, your Mario embarks on a new journey through the unknown, through huge 3D worlds. It is the first sandbox-style Mario game since Super Mario 64 and Super Mario Sunshine. Mario is out of the Mushroom Kingdom in this game and embarks on a journey through mysterious places and new experiences sailing aboard an airship. Nintendo has perfected the 3D platformer and this is sure to become your all-time favorite. The Super Mario Odyssey will appeal to gamers of all age groups. Players who seek a delightful visual experience need not search anymore.