Wednesday, February 24, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Amazon

Best Nintendo Switch games for you


FP StudioFeb 24, 2021 22:58:17 IST

Pokemon is always a favorite

This is Pokemon's first jump to a home console; it has been one of the most enjoyable games in the series so far. It is a remake of the Gen 1 games, more specifically Pokemon Yellow. The story is the standard Pokemon story where you will be able to choose your starter (or in this case the starter chooses you) and make your way to becoming the champion while an evil team (Team Rocket) does evil stuff. Quite easy to play this game has to grade graphics and outstanding visuals. If you love great graphics, this one is perfect for you with so many new features introduced.

Over 100 stages

This is one of the best games for Switch. It provides a new take on the usual fighting games and has a massive amount of content to go through. It includes 70+ characters, 100+ stages, and 900+ background songs from a number of different video game franchises. This game is a great way to be introduced to the ever-expanding smash universe. It also has a stage builder which will allow you to build custom fighters. Now, as a package, it is a brilliant game and you cannot miss this one.

Classic combat offering

This game offers a gripping storyline and it has great graphics to boot. You will be able to play this anywhere and from exactly the timeframe you exited the game. All you need to do is to put the switch to sleep and you can pick up from where you left. It has all new features like motion control for combat and lock picking, outfits. This one is a classic combat offering for you and it has amazing and immersive gameplay. What really works here is that the game runs beautifully and is e quick to load. For a smooth gaming experience, this adventure game is a wise choice.

Live your enjoyment

With this game, your Mario embarks on a new journey through the unknown, through huge 3D worlds. It is the first sandbox-style Mario game since Super Mario 64 and Super Mario Sunshine. Mario is out of the Mushroom Kingdom in this game and embarks on a journey through mysterious places and new experiences sailing aboard an airship. Nintendo has perfected the 3D platformer and this is sure to become your all-time favorite. The Super Mario Odyssey will appeal to gamers of all age groups. Players who seek a delightful visual experience need not search anymore.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Best iPad 12.9-inch cases

Feb 19, 2021
Best iPad 12.9-inch cases
Pocket cases to keep your earphones safe

Pocket cases to keep your earphones safe

Feb 19, 2021
Best camera bags to protect your equipment

Best camera bags to protect your equipment

Feb 19, 2021
Best noise cancellation earbuds to enjoy your music

Best noise cancellation earbuds to enjoy your music

Feb 19, 2021
In ear neckband headphones for your workouts

In ear neckband headphones for your workouts

Feb 18, 2021
Cases to protect your Bose Soundlink Revolve speakers

Cases to protect your Bose Soundlink Revolve speakers

Feb 18, 2021

science

Elusive neutron star remnants of famous Supernova 1987A finally found, scientists claim

Stellar Debris

Elusive neutron star remnants of famous Supernova 1987A finally found, scientists claim

Feb 24, 2021
'COVID zero’ a fantasy, acceptable risk a more realistic goal from vaccination efforts: experts

COVID-19 Vaccination

'COVID zero’ a fantasy, acceptable risk a more realistic goal from vaccination efforts: experts

Feb 24, 2021
Doctors attempt to combat agony of post-COVID-19 loss of smell with 'olfactory rehab'

COVID-19 anosmia

Doctors attempt to combat agony of post-COVID-19 loss of smell with 'olfactory rehab'

Feb 24, 2021
Cygnus cargo ship named after 'Hidden Figure' Katherine Johnson arrives at space station

Space Supplies

Cygnus cargo ship named after 'Hidden Figure' Katherine Johnson arrives at space station

Feb 24, 2021