Best multifunction monochrome printers


Jan 19, 2021

Large paper tray
The HP Laserjet monochrome printer has built-in Instant-On technology, which uses fuser technology to produce the first print faster when the printer is resuming from low power mode. It produces crisp text and excellent graphics. Its 2-sided printing feature allows it to print two-sided documents and booklets. Flatbed scanning gives high resolution scans of up to 1200 dpi and is perfect for scanning sensitive media like old photographs. The 150-page fully enclosed large tray protects the paper from dust and moisture. With a 14 pages per minute printing speed it is idle for home or personal small office use.

All-in-one device
This printer is a great choice for small businesses and individual setups because of its high yield of 2600 pages and a speed of 30 pages per minute which is quite sufficient. It comes with a powerful processor of 266MHz making printing super convenient. The printer’s make is quite robust, allowing it to be used for the long term. It is compatible with windows and OS and has a paper tray of 250 sheets. With a print resolution of up to 2400 x 600 dpi, the Brother DCP-L2520D produces professional output with crisp text and excellent graphics

Space conserver
This printer has a very compact built and a very simple operation thus is easy to use and can be placed in any space. It is ideal for both work and home environments. The built-in integrated ink tanks provide the ease of monitoring ink level to plan the error free refill accordingly without any spillage. The best part of this print is its amazingly high speed of printing i.e., 39 prints per minute. Epson M2140 EcoTank Monochrome is provided with USB connectivity and you can print 2000 prints per day without any problem.

Supports all page sizes
This printer is in step with time and is very easily compatible with your smartphones, PCs, laptops and other devices. All you need to do is just give a print command from the comfort of your smartphones or any other device and the print, scan or copy is ready for you. Canon imageCLASS MF232w supports all page sizes thus is an add on benefit and can be used in any institutions and offices. The printing speed is 23 pages per minute with print resolution of 600 x 600 dpi.

