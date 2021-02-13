Saturday, February 13, 2021Back to
Best monitors in the 22"-24 "range


Feb 13, 2021

Simple and neat

This full HD monitor sports ultra-slim bezels that give it a modern look and comes loaded with impressive features. Powered by advanced technology, the 21.5-inch screen delivers stunning clarity and an impressive 178-degree wide viewing angle. Thanks to its dual HDMI ports you can effortlessly switch between two media inputs without having to unplug. If you love a clutter-free workspace, you'll appreciate this monitor's integrated cable management system that hides wires away inside its stand. Helping you eliminate eye strain, it automatically adjusts the screen's brightness to suit your room's ambient light.
For an excellent monitor with an understated design, we recommend buying this one.

Ideal for amateur gamers

Featuring a 22-inch 1080p screen, this monitor comes with wall-mount support so you can make the most of rooms with limited space. The efficient IPS display allows you to view details with excellent clarity from a wide range of angles. This monitor has a refresh rate of 60Hz, but it's the AMD free-sync support that lets you experience smooth-flowing graphics and amazingly immersive gaming. While the near-perfect color response delivers brilliant images with true to life hues, the black stabilizer gives you full visibility in completely dark scenes. If you're looking for an impressive monitor that can bring your games to life, this one's for you.

Best all-rounder

With a premium-looking design, this ultra-thin device effortlessly fits into any room features a 21.5-inch FHD display, and comes with an effective anti-glare screen. You'll have no trouble connecting your portable drives thanks to its built-in VGA and HDMI ports. Whether you're watching fast-moving movie scenes or engrossed in intense gaming, the monitor's 75hz refresh rate makes sure you don't experience any lag or stutter. Offering outstanding visuals with crisp and realistic colors, it's easy to see why this affordable monitor is so popular. If you're in the market for a monitor that offers an excellent blend of looks and high-performance, this one's your best bet.

Ideal for a home office

From a leading computer electronics brand, there's plenty to love about this monitor. With a thin profile and slim base, it takes up very little space on your desk. Helping you maximize your efficiency, the large, 23-inch display's almost borderless design makes it an excellent option for a multi-screen setup. Featuring an HDMI port, two USB ports, a VGA connector, and a display port, this monitor has you covered when it comes to connectivity. A design feature we love is the adjustable-height stand with which you can effortlessly pan, tilt and swivel the screen in any direction for maximum comfort. For an adjustable monitor with the reliability of a trusted brand, pick this one.

