Near-seamless look

This monitor allows you to step into the gaming world with ease. Show off your finesse with the fast 144Hz refresh rate and ZeroFrame architecture of the KG Series monitor. The ZeroFrame design makes for a near-seamless look, allowing you to see more of what matters most: the screen. The design saves space on your desk and lets you place multiple monitors side by side to build a seamless big-screen display. This monitor has an ultrafast response time. Users can enjoy a comfortable viewing experience while gaming via flicker-less, low dimming and Comfy View display.

HDR10 compatible

This is a NVIDIA-tested and officially verified G-Sync Compatible monitor, eliminating screen tearing and minimizing stutter for a smoother, faster gaming experience. This monitor is compatible with HDR10 to represent details in bright and dark parts of high dynamic range contents. So gamers will enjoy punchier brightness and highlights with deeper shadows and silhouettes. With a 144Hz refresh rate, objects are rendered clearly for smoother gameplay and an almost surreal visual fluidity. It provides a wider viewing angle, so it reproduces even more vivid scenes on the battlefield, as flames generated by explosions contrast. Buy this one for its wide angle viewing.

Reduces eye strain

This monitor has a 27-inch curved VA FHD display with 165Hz refresh rate. It comes with 1 display port and 1 HDMI port. It gives flexibility for uninterrupted sessions as it has an ergonomically suited tilt and adjustable stand. It also has a Full HD (1920x1080) for great cinematic experience while gaming. It is recommended that you also buy a display adapter for the best experience as the HDMI supports only 75Hz and to get 165Hz you would need a display adapter. The curved screen makes every game come alive. It meant to reduce eye-strain during long gaming hours and is one of the best picks for a gaming monitor.

High contrast ratio

This monitor has a quick response time to eliminate ghosting and tracers for more fluid video playback. The GamePlus feature provides crosshair and timer function for better gaming experience. It is also flicker-free and has low blue light technologies extensive connectivity including HDMI, DVI-D, and D-sub ports. Additionally it also has 1.5-Watt stereo speakers. The monitor has 100,000,000:1 high contrast ratio along with SplendidPlus and VivdPixel technologies which are optimized for the finest image and colour quality. It helps enhance image outlines and reduce noise bars for crystal-clear and detail-oriented viewing. All these features and more would probably set you back by a lot but not in this case. This is a nice gaming monitor at a pocket-friendly price.