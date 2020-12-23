Wednesday, December 23, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Amazon

Best monitors for gamers


FP StudioDec 23, 2020 16:22:39 IST

Smooth experience

The BenQ Zowie XL2411P 24-inch gaming monitor for Esports can also be bought along with the keyboard. It has an ultra-fast 144 Hz refresh rate performance in order to provide you with an excellent and smooth gaming experience. It has 1ms Response Time (GTG) to prevent ghosting and lag so you get optimal gaming experience. There is colour vibrance and Black eQualizer technology for visual clarity as well as customised colour setting. It also has multiple connectivity options and has a specially designed bezel frame to provide minimum visual distractions.

Near edgeless monitor

The Lenovo 23.6-inch Near Edgeless Monitor comes with LED Backlight, a TN panel, VGA and HDMI ports and TUV Certified Eye Comfort. It has a 1ms response time to ensure seamless gaming. It has full HD display of 1980x1080 pixels. It has a 2cm thin Ravel black bezel. The TUV Low Blue Light certification as well as flicker-free display to ensure reduction over eye strain along with an umimpended visual experience. It has a quick release tilt stand too to help adjust the display to comfortable viewing as well!

No screen tearing

The MSI Optix G241-24-inch IPS Gaming Monitor has another variant, the Optix G271. The IPS panel in this monitor helps to optimise the screen colour and well as overall brightness to help enhance the viewing experience. It had FHD High Resolution which gives the game tiles an even better look. This monitor comes with a 144Hz refresh rate as well as a 1ms refresh time, to help eliminate chopping of frame rates and helps to eliminiate screen tearing too. It also has a wide colour gamut to push your gaming experience to its maximum potential!

Smart contrast ratio

The Asus 24-inch LED Backlit Computer Gaming Monitor has 3D Vision Ready Eye Care and Built-in 2W Stereo Speakers comes in the colour black, and the model number is – VG248QE. It has a 144Hz rapid refreshing rate as well as a 1ms (GTG) response time. Its full HD 1920x1080 display comes with a smart contrast ratio and extreme brightness to ensure life-like visuals always. This monitor provides a comfortable viewing experience thanks to its ergonomic tilt, height adjustment and swivel plot. It also allows for multi-device connections.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Best solar gadgets for outdoor use

Dec 11, 2020
Best solar gadgets for outdoor use
USB hubs to make work more convenient

USB hubs to make work more convenient

Dec 12, 2020
Best blu ray players for high quality video watching

Best blu ray players for high quality video watching

Dec 14, 2020
Canister cleaners to clean up messy spaces

Canister cleaners to clean up messy spaces

Dec 18, 2020
Best solar gadgets for domestic use

Best solar gadgets for domestic use

Dec 18, 2020
Budget laptops below 25k

Budget laptops below 25k

Dec 23, 2020

science

Jupiter and Saturn to align in rare 'double planet' conjunction on 21 December

Astronomy

Jupiter and Saturn to align in rare 'double planet' conjunction on 21 December

Dec 21, 2020
Mysterious mass die-off of endangered Caspian seals in Moscow shores under investigation

Caspian Seals

Mysterious mass die-off of endangered Caspian seals in Moscow shores under investigation

Dec 15, 2020
Covid-19 testing: Everything you know about Covid-19 tests, interpreting results, reliability

Covid-19 Testing

Covid-19 testing: Everything you know about Covid-19 tests, interpreting results, reliability

Dec 15, 2020
Precision agriculture could boost India's food production capacity, encourage sustainable farming

Agritech

Precision agriculture could boost India's food production capacity, encourage sustainable farming

Dec 10, 2020