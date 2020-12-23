FP Studio

Smooth experience

The BenQ Zowie XL2411P 24-inch gaming monitor for Esports can also be bought along with the keyboard. It has an ultra-fast 144 Hz refresh rate performance in order to provide you with an excellent and smooth gaming experience. It has 1ms Response Time (GTG) to prevent ghosting and lag so you get optimal gaming experience. There is colour vibrance and Black eQualizer technology for visual clarity as well as customised colour setting. It also has multiple connectivity options and has a specially designed bezel frame to provide minimum visual distractions.

Near edgeless monitor

The Lenovo 23.6-inch Near Edgeless Monitor comes with LED Backlight, a TN panel, VGA and HDMI ports and TUV Certified Eye Comfort. It has a 1ms response time to ensure seamless gaming. It has full HD display of 1980x1080 pixels. It has a 2cm thin Ravel black bezel. The TUV Low Blue Light certification as well as flicker-free display to ensure reduction over eye strain along with an umimpended visual experience. It has a quick release tilt stand too to help adjust the display to comfortable viewing as well!

No screen tearing

The MSI Optix G241-24-inch IPS Gaming Monitor has another variant, the Optix G271. The IPS panel in this monitor helps to optimise the screen colour and well as overall brightness to help enhance the viewing experience. It had FHD High Resolution which gives the game tiles an even better look. This monitor comes with a 144Hz refresh rate as well as a 1ms refresh time, to help eliminate chopping of frame rates and helps to eliminiate screen tearing too. It also has a wide colour gamut to push your gaming experience to its maximum potential!

Smart contrast ratio

The Asus 24-inch LED Backlit Computer Gaming Monitor has 3D Vision Ready Eye Care and Built-in 2W Stereo Speakers comes in the colour black, and the model number is – VG248QE. It has a 144Hz rapid refreshing rate as well as a 1ms (GTG) response time. Its full HD 1920x1080 display comes with a smart contrast ratio and extreme brightness to ensure life-like visuals always. This monitor provides a comfortable viewing experience thanks to its ergonomic tilt, height adjustment and swivel plot. It also allows for multi-device connections.