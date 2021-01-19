FP Studio

Sturdy build

The stylish and sleek design of this mobile stand gives it a contemporary vibe. It has a very strong and sturdy built with appropriate inclination angle that is perfect for all age groups. The appropriate ratio of the length, width and height makes it ideal for it to support any kind of mobile device, and most tablets. This lovely case comes in a beautiful silver finish and has nice clean lines exuding class. ELV Desktop Cell Phone Stand Tablet Stand is ideal for those who want a mobile holder that will fit phones of all sizes.

Rubber padded

A white matt finish mobile stand holder with a holding range of 65-70 cm making it eligible not only for any sized mobile phones but also tablets under 10 inches. It has a very steady and robust build. The points of contact of the clasp with the device are padded with rubber to prevent any kind of damage that can be caused by the stand to your device and hold it steady. The base of the holder is equipped with a screw clamp to give it a firm grip making it anti-slip. If you are looking for a mobile holder for your desk Xtore Universal Mobile Phone Holder & Tablet Holder is a must buy for you.

Flexible clip arm

If you are looking out for a mobile holder for prolonged usage time is the product for you. This mobile phone holder has a flexible clip arm that allows you to adjust your device to the desired angle easily. It firmly holds your device so you no longer need to worry about damaging it and can be used for attending lectures to binge watching your loved series. It has a multifunction clip that can hold smartphones as well as tablets. The full adjustable 360 degree rotation makes SPYKART Flexible Lazy Hang Neck Phone Support easy to have both - landscape and portrait view.

Classy and stylish

This classy and functional desk mobile stand can provide a safe and secure mount for your mobile phone and tablet allowing you both portrait or landscape mode for comfortable hands free viewing. Enjoy video calls, browsing, reading or just watching movies using this quality product. The stand sports an easy portable and pretty stylish design in order that you can easily take it with your mobile device. The anti-slip rubber pads protect your device from scratches and sliding. Not only a great design but AmazonBasics Multi-Angle Portable Stand boasts of a premium quality.