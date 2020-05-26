FP Studio

The phone that started it all!

Nokia was the name for phones when we all started learning about what a phone is. This Finnish manufacturer has come back with its smartphone range and it is impressive as usual. The camera can capture your whole story with its dual rear-camera setup. Plus, the wide-angle selfie camera helps you bring together everyone in the picture. The front-facing 8 MP camera lets you securely unlock your phone with a glance via the facial recognition technology.

Also ask questions from the Google Assistant, see your schedule, or even dim the lights. Use both those numbers together in this dual sim phone and the latest Android version keeps you updated with the best smartphones available on the market. So if storytelling is your demand and needs your phone to help you with it, this phone is your best bet!

Amazing pictures at your command

The F11 Pro prides itself on the fact that it captures amazing photos even in low light. With a 48+5 MP dual camera and a pop-up selfie camera, it is hard to argue with this fact. The charging is nothing short of a supercharge with a massive 4000mAh battery which also lets you enjoy faster charging.

Now the secret behind the low light photography is the ultra-clear engine which applies image stabilization while enhancing skin tone in low-light conditions. But another exciting feature, and probably the best one of the lot, is the VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 which allows you to charge for just 5 minutes to enjoy talking for at least 2-hours. Now that makes the F11 Pro nothing short of a super mobile. Living a fast life? Get this one for fast charging to match your lifestyle.

Welcome to the evolution of smartphone screens

This is something that was previously unheard or unseen. A dual-screen in a phone which is a fast and seamless way to do everything you love, without toggling back & forth between apps. One can flip the screen around any time and fold it at any angle, just like a modern laptop. With a 32MP front-facing camera and in-screen fingerprint sensor, this phone is packed with cutting edge features.

One can use the second screen as a keyboard or as a screen that displays your most-used apps. LG makes sure that we cannot get enough, with screens everywhere we look. If you are looking to double up, then LG G8X makes your dreams turn into reality.

Apple iPhone 8 Plus

The world’s most famous smartphone brand has to be present when we talk about smartphones. Apple is synonymous with quality and exquisite design that are the hallmarks of its premium smartphones. The brand which uses its own famous Apple iOS has the iPhone series selling like hotcakes. The 8 plus is another stable workhorse from the Apple machinery, with a dual 12MP wide for those perfect clicks.

The 8 Plus also comes with wireless charging while the Touch ID enables secure authentication on your phone. Apple is world-renowned for its technology and camera capabilities and this stands true for the 8 Plus as well. This one is functionally great, and a style statement in itself. Buy for whichever angle you need and you won't be disappointed!