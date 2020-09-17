FP Studio

Best suited for students

With an i3 processor and 8GB of RAM, this laptop boots up quickly, allowing you to get more done faster. Preloaded with Windows 10 and Microsoft office, this laptop is ideal for schoolwork, browsing and even light programming. The 15.6-inch display is large enough to let you get the whole picture while working on spreadsheets or photo and video editing apps. The 1TB hard drive makes sure that you'll never have to worry about running out of storage space for all your social media photos and videos. With top specs and excellent battery life, this powerful laptop is well worth the price.

Powerful Windows laptop

This laptop is the perfect blend of power and portability. With up to 13 hours of battery life, 8GB RAM and an i7 processor at its heart, this laptop does not disappoint when it comes to performance. A key feature of this product is that the screen can rotate 360 degrees allowing you to use it as a tablet comfortably. The USB C port lets you break free from carrying multiple cables and allows you to connect to various devices with ease.

If you're looking for a multipurpose, lightweight laptop that's packed with features, then this product's for you.

All-day power

At just 1.19Kg, this laptop is featherlight and yet sturdy enough for you to carry along wherever you go. You can leave the charging cables at home thanks to the fantastic battery that keeps you powered through the day. If you're always in a rush, you will appreciate the fast charging support that lets you fully charge the battery in under 45 minutes. The efficient, power-saving SSD, allows you to get more done quickly and helps to boot up in just a few seconds. Featuring an FHD matt display with excellent colour contrast, you can easily view the screen even in bright sunlight.

We recommend this product if you're looking for an excellent,power-efficient laptop that's ideal for travel.

Reliable premium performance

Gain peace of mind by buying this laptop as the brand is known for its reliable and durable computer products. The 13.3- inch 'retina' display brings your images and videos to life, and along with the powerful speakers it provides you with a completely immersive viewing experience. This highly optimized system helps you to open several applications and multitask without stressing about process lag. Along with the latest WiFi and Bluetooth technology, the two USB ports, Thunderbolt and SDXC ports make sure that you are always well connected.

Buy this product for all your computing needs along with super-fast response time.