FP Studio

Ultimate gaming experience

If you are a huge fan of gaming, this LED TV is the one for you. It has a wide angle of 178 degrees that allows you a clear vision from any angle. The display with vibrant colours, crystal clear motion rate and high resolution graphics along with distortion free sound will give you a real life experience of the virtual gaming world. Kevin 80 cm (32 Inches) HD Ready LED TV K56U912 (Black) has a range of ports that will connect your PS, Xbox, PC or every VR to your television that will give you seamless fun.

Complete Package

A LED TV that has a smart feature which helps you lower down the power consumption and limit it thus giving you a chance to give back to our environment. Despite low power consumption it will stand up to all your expectations and demands may it be the display or sound quality. It has a sleek and compact design with enhanced visual adaptiveness and distortion free sound. Shinco 80 cm (32 Inches) HD Ready LED TV SO3A (Black) (2018 model) is heat, humidity and voltage fluctuation resistant making it perfect for Indian weather along with smaller ventilation slots that reduces the entry of dust.

Theater like experience

This LED TV along with being HD, redefines the picture in accordance with the screen that fits it perfectly leaving no black edges without interrupting the resolution even slightly thus giving a cinematic zoom in view. The perfect sound system provides a fusion of sound as loud as the one that fits for a party and frequency that is pleasant to the ears thus producing very clear and fine tunes making it one of the perks. Fortex 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready IPS LED TV FX32Q01 (Black) (2019 Model) with it’s excellent display and sound makes it perfect to watch serials,movies or web series at home yet get a theater experience.

Smooth operating system

A LED TV with high resolution definition along with smart features that are supported by Android 5.1 operating system. It has a super awesome screen mirroring feature that allows you to mirror the content on your mobile screen to the LED TV. This gives you a bigger screen to work/watch on without straining your eyes and enjoying the wide viewing angle of 178 degrees. Samy 80 cm (32 Inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV SM32-K4000 HD (Black) (2020 Model) has an in-buit Wi-Fi which gives you the exercise over smart features seamlessly.