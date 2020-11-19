Thursday, November 19, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Amazon

Best LED TVs under Rs. 10K


FP StudioNov 19, 2020 17:21:12 IST

Ultimate gaming experience
If you are a huge fan of gaming, this LED TV is the one for you. It has a wide angle of 178 degrees that allows you a clear vision from any angle. The display with vibrant colours, crystal clear motion rate and high resolution graphics along with distortion free sound will give you a real life experience of the virtual gaming world. Kevin 80 cm (32 Inches) HD Ready LED TV K56U912 (Black) has a range of ports that will connect your PS, Xbox, PC or every VR to your television that will give you seamless fun.

Complete Package
A LED TV that has a smart feature which helps you lower down the power consumption and limit it thus giving you a chance to give back to our environment. Despite low power consumption it will stand up to all your expectations and demands may it be the display or sound quality. It has a sleek and compact design with enhanced visual adaptiveness and distortion free sound. Shinco 80 cm (32 Inches) HD Ready LED TV SO3A (Black) (2018 model) is heat, humidity and voltage fluctuation resistant making it perfect for Indian weather along with smaller ventilation slots that reduces the entry of dust.

Theater like experience
This LED TV along with being HD, redefines the picture in accordance with the screen that fits it perfectly leaving no black edges without interrupting the resolution even slightly thus giving a cinematic zoom in view. The perfect sound system provides a fusion of sound as loud as the one that fits for a party and frequency that is pleasant to the ears thus producing very clear and fine tunes making it one of the perks. Fortex 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready IPS LED TV FX32Q01 (Black) (2019 Model) with it’s excellent display and sound makes it perfect to watch serials,movies or web series at home yet get a theater experience.

Smooth operating system
A LED TV with high resolution definition along with smart features that are supported by Android 5.1 operating system. It has a super awesome screen mirroring feature that allows you to mirror the content on your mobile screen to the LED TV. This gives you a bigger screen to work/watch on without straining your eyes and enjoying the wide viewing angle of 178 degrees. Samy 80 cm (32 Inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV SM32-K4000 HD (Black) (2020 Model) has an in-buit Wi-Fi which gives you the exercise over smart features seamlessly.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India

1Up In The House | CODM Battle Royale Again!

1Up In The House | CODM Battle Royale Again!

Call Of Duty Mobile | Neither Win Nor Loss, 3rd Result

Call Of Duty Mobile | Neither Win Nor Loss, 3rd Result

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Battle Royale Match 51

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Battle Royale Match 51


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Bluetooth speakers for home theatres

Nov 19, 2020
Bluetooth speakers for home theatres
Wired headphones with built-in microphone

Wired headphones with built-in microphone

Nov 19, 2020
Kid-friendly tablets under 16,000

Kid-friendly tablets under 16,000

Nov 18, 2020
Budget microwave ovens

Budget microwave ovens

Nov 18, 2020
Top 4K action cameras

Top 4K action cameras

Nov 18, 2020
Best inverter refrigerators under 350 L

Best inverter refrigerators under 350 L

Nov 18, 2020

science

Building blocks of life like glycine, other amino acids form in interstellar clouds: Study

interstellar clouds

Building blocks of life like glycine, other amino acids form in interstellar clouds: Study

Nov 19, 2020
New mineral 'petrovite' discovered in the furnace of Russia's Tolbachik volcano

Mineral Discovered

New mineral 'petrovite' discovered in the furnace of Russia's Tolbachik volcano

Nov 19, 2020
White giraffe in Kenya fitted with GPS tracking device in an effort to keep poachers at bay

Wildlife Conservation

White giraffe in Kenya fitted with GPS tracking device in an effort to keep poachers at bay

Nov 18, 2020
Pandemics tied to fragmented forests, biodiversity loss? What science says, and India's response

Healthy Ecosystems

Pandemics tied to fragmented forests, biodiversity loss? What science says, and India's response

Nov 18, 2020