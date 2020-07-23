Thursday, July 23, 2020Back to
Best laser printers for all your work needs


Jul 23, 2020

Supports all file formats
Set the pace for success with this super-efficient machine that prints, copies, and scans fast. This printer is in step with time and is readily compatible with your smartphones, tablets and PCs. Now, you just need to give a print command from the comfort of your phones. The machine supports all file formats. The printing speed is among the best at 20 pages per minute. Wireless printing is the icing on the cake and makes your job very convenient.

An all-in-one device
This beauty can be easily assembled and configured. It is ideal for both work and home environments. It comes with a setup document removal reminder so that you never leave documents at the printer. The built-in integrated ink tanks provide the ease of monitoring ink level to plan the refill accordingly. It prints stunning border-less photos and crisp black text documents up to A4 size with the help of the hybrid ink system. The latest panel design makes this printer easy to operate. The low cost cartridges make printing multiple copies a task without a worry.

Sleek and compact design
This printer is a great choice for small businesses and individual setups because of its super sleek and concentrated design. It comes with a powerful processor making printing super convenient. It is also lightweight and portable. Whether you are tech-savvy or not, this printer has an easy setup. The one-step installation of the makes the customer's job that much more easier. The metal frame lends the printer that robustness, allowing it to be used for the long term.

Large paper tray
This device here helps improve your productivity with print speeds of up to 30 pages per minute. It produces crisp text and excellent graphics. Its 2-sided printing feature allows it to print two-sided documents and booklets. A manual feed slot and rear paper exit provide a straight-through paper path for thicker documents such as envelopes and letterheads. The 250-page fully enclosed large tray protects the paper from dust and moisture. All these features come at a terrific price making it worth your while.

