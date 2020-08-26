FP Studio

For daily tasks

It is perfect for all the daily tasks. It gives your laptop top performance and the touchscreen has the power of Windows 10. It also has a powerful Intel processor as well as up to 9 hours of battery life. The display gives stunning clarity and hence, it is perfect for browsing, working, as well as binge watching shows. The laptop is extremely light and can be carried easily almost anywhere. It weighs just 522 gms and fits in easily into your bag. If you are looking for a device with stunning display, this is the one for you.

360-degree screen rotation

This ultra-thin device comes with the latest technology and has a durable 360-degree geared hinge, enabling you to turn the screen any way you want. Daily activities will become faster and efficient as it has the latest processor and graphics. It has the top of the lie NVIDIA GeForce MX250 for graphics needs and 2 GB GDDR5 dedicated for this function. Not only this, it is packed with dual speakers, audio boost and custom tuning by the experts which results in clear, crisp sound. The battery backup of this laptop stands at 11 hours which will give you great control. This is a product for those who want the best of graphics in their laptop.

Loaded with features

This laptop offers excellent all-around performance and productivity all bundled in a flexible device which is built as per your requirements. The looks are extremely aesthetic and it weighs just 1.5 kg. The device comes with an ultra-fast AX 2x2 Wi-Fi 5 which keeps the buffering time down to zero whereas the Bluetooth 4.2 helps you connect to other devices in a jiffy. It has a 10th Gen Intel Core i3 processor and 8 GB RAM making work super-fast. This laptop is a premium product meant for anyone who wants a top performer and it will never let you down.

With backlit keyboard

The laptop’s 13-inch display has ultra-narrow bezels on all four sides and this gives it a 90% screen-to-body ratio. It offers up to 13 hours battery life which will take away all your woes. The device has a powerful processer that allows apps to load faster, graphics perform better, and multitask more efficiently. It also has a full-size backlit keyboard as well as a sturdy single-piece design which gives you a superb typing experience in any lighting conditions. There will be no issues with connectivity as it comes with the latest USB Type-C (USB-C) port. A great buy for those who are in search of a top laptop at a value for money price.