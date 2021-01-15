Friday, January 15, 2021Back to
Best laptops under 40K


Jan 15, 2021 17:10:56 IST

Boosts productivity

This laptop is sure to satisfy your need for speed. Featuring the AMD Ryzen 13 13250U processor and 46GB RAM, it greatly reduces the time needed to run applications. The storage of 512GB SSD makes this device amazingly fast. To keep up with fast-paced lives, this laptop has a long-lasting battery life with an average run of 7 hours that supports speedy charging. If you always have multiple projects going on simultaneously and want a reliable laptop that will help you get things done quickly, HP 15 Thin & Light 15.6-inch FHD Laptop is the one for you.

Hassle free

This laptop has a 14-inch screen and (1920 x 1080) full HD display with two side narrow bezels. The battery backup can give competition to any top laptop at close to 5 hours. The processor screams along, the 10th Gen Intel Core i3 having a base speed of 2.6 Ghz and can reach up to the max speed of 3.4 Ghz. If speed is what excites you, your search ends here as this is easily one of the fastest laptops around. With a RAM of 4GB upgradable upto 12GB and storage of 256GB SSD, Lenovo Ideapad Slim Laptop is a delightful product, one that will never let you down.

Has it all

It comes packed with a 1 TB hard drive and chugs along at a Intel Core i3 - 1005G1 processor speed of 3.40 GHZ. This slick model is handy if you are to make a project, be involved in virtual meetings and make presentations – all can be achieved without any lag as the 4 GB RAM will account for a seamless experience which can also be upgraded up to 12GB. The operating system is the latest Windows 10 and the screen size is 15.6 inches which will offer great viewing. Acer Aspire 3 Laptop weighs only 1.9 kg which makes it easy to carry around.

Tech advantage

This full HD 15.6 inches screen laptop backed by Ryzen 3 processor along with 8GB RAM and a HD camera is idle combination for any college or school going student. The 256 SSD that has a lightning fast seed for setup, start, shutdown and other operations and gives you ample space for all downloads and project work and comes pre-installed with Windows 10 home. You can’t go wrong with Dell Inspiron 3505 if you’re looking for a way to make life easier for school or college going students.

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


