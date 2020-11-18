pallavi pahwa

Rugged build with powerful performance

Easy to use and featuring great specs, this pocket-friendly laptop's performance won't let you down. For an unbelievably low price, you get a snappy laptop featuring a 2.4GHz processor, 8GB of RAM, a large 500GB hard disk and Windows 10! Apart from fast WiFi and Bluetooth, this laptop lets you stay connected to all your devices through USB, HDMI and type C connectors. If you have little ones at home, you'll really appreciate this laptop's water and drop resistant design. For a budget laptop that can handle everything you can throw at it, this one has our vote.

Best for daily use

Featuring a capable 10th gen Core-i3 processor, this laptop is ideal for everyday use like emails, internet browsing, documents and entertainment. Packed with impressive features, this laptop offers the best bang for your buck. With a premium feel and robust build, this sleek laptop can easily withstand the impacts of daily use. Boasting 8GB of RAM, you couldn't ask for a more seamless experience while multitasking and switching between apps. When it comes to online safety, we appreciate the added security of the camera shutter that lets you cover the camera when it's not in use. If you're looking for a capable laptop that the entire family can use, we highly recommend buying this one.

Reliable Windows laptop

From a respected computer brand, you won't have to doubt this laptop's reliability and quality.

The HD webcam and in-built microphone make it ideal for video calls, and the 14-inch FHD display produces crystal clear visuals. While the preinstalled Windows 10 OS saves you the hassles of setting up from scratch, we love that this laptop also includes a copy of MS Office Home and Student 2019. The impressive feature is the fast-charging battery that offers you up to seven hours of uninterrupted power on a single charge.

For a fantastic laptop that you can depend on, you can't go wrong buying this one.

For school and entertainment

With an 8th generation Core i5 processor at its heart, this laptop is extremely fast and up for the most challenging tasks. Perfect for extended periods staring at the screen, the anti-glare display protects your eyes from strain. You won't have any difficulty travelling with this device as its slim profile and lightweight allows you to slip it into most bags comfortably. With an Intel integrated UHD graphics card and 8GB of RAM, you can enjoy immersive visuals and smooth, lagless gaming. If you're looking for a powerful laptop that's great for work and play, choose this one.