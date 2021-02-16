FP Studio

Portable speakers

The Quantum QHM630 portable laptop and the desktop speaker are USB-powered and are also available in the color cherry. Since it has wooden housing, you get to enjoy perfect crystal clear sound. Other than that, it also has a very elegant front appearance. This speaker has a ‘Plug-N-Play’ compatibility system and also has low power consumption. Its power supply comes from Dc5v 1a/USB 5v in order to help with improved sound quality, providing an enhanced and alleviated sound experience, every single time!

Great output

The Zebronics Zeb Wonderbar 10 USB Powered 2.0 Computer Speaker provides a frequency response of 100Hz-18kHz. You get to experience volume control along with RGB lights. It has a 3.5mm earphone as well as mic compatible. You simply have to connect the USB side to either a laptop or via an adapter to a certain power source and the 3.5mm pin to a music source. In order to detach the speaker, you will have to slide the product and thus that will help to result in 2 satellite speakers as well!

Premium finish

The Elevn Max 2.0 USB Powered Computer Multimedia Speakers are designed and conceptualized in the USA specifically for Designer Tech workstations. It has a premium honeycomb metallic front grill look and it delivers clear, detailed, and accurate sound always. With these speakers, you get to enjoy an immersive nearfield sound experience with wide frequency responses. The Elevn Max 2.0 is USB-powered using your laptop/desktop and draws audio signals through the headphone jack or audio output jack on your computing device. This speaker also comes with a one-year manufacturer’s warranty and you are sure to enjoy the brilliant sound it produces.

Padded base

The AmazonBasics USB-Powered PC Computer Speakers come with a bottom radiator to provide for ‘springy’ bass sound. Its simple plug-and-play setup and in-line volume control ensure easy adjusting of the volume. The brushed black metal finish and blue LED accent lights to give a sleek and modern style to the speaker. It has a padded base for a scratch-free placement as well as stability. The best part is, these speakers come with a one-year limited warranty, so in case of any issues, their excellent customer service time will be there to help!