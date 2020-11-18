Wednesday, November 18, 2020Back to
Best inverter refrigerators under 350 L


Nov 18, 2020

Stylish, efficient cooling

Featuring Twin Inverter technology, this refrigerator can run the compressor & fan can at different speeds for maximum efficiency saving you money in the long run. The mirror glass finish gives the unit a sleek look and will instantly add a touch of modern style to your kitchen. You won't have to stress about keeping vegetables, and fruit fresh as this fridge comes with two spacious vegetable boxes with have multi airflow vents. A fantastic feature is that you can make ice in just 60 minutes in this unit's freezer compartment thanks to its advanced 'Hour Icing' technology. We highly recommend buying this refrigerator for its perfect balance of looks and performance.

Durable, reliable cooling

Manufactured by a world leader in refrigeration technology, you have the assurance that this product will provide you with many years of service. A feature that sets this fridge apart from the competition is its extremely silent operation. Thanks to linear inverter technology and two additional vents on the door side, you'll always have an optimum temperature inside no matter how many times you open and close the door. With seamless switching technology, this refrigerator easily connects to your home inverter during power cuts, maintaining your food's freshness. If you're looking for a refrigerator that you can depend on, you can't go wrong buying this one.

Ideal for areas with frequent power cuts

This product features an independent cooling system with separate airflows for the freezer and fridge that helps you keep food fresh for longer. With inbuilt voltage protection between 100V and 300V, you won't have to stress about power fluctuations. Another notable safety feature is the toughened glass shelves that allow you to store up to 175Kg on each shelf safely. We love how customizable this fridge is. No matter what your cooling needs are, with five conversion modes to choose from, this refrigerator has you covered. If you're looking for a fantastic inverter refrigerator with the flexibility of convertible cooling, choose this one.

For spacious, safe cooling with the best value

Ideal for medium-sized families, this spacious refrigerator offers you 335 litres of cooling. The surround cooling airflow allows for even cooling for all food in the fridge. We appreciate the big door pockets, which make sure that you'll always have ample storage for large bottles, jam jars, and spice boxes. A feature we love is the antibacterial filter that uses the properties of silver to neutralize 99.9% of mould and bacteria inside the fridge compartment while also reducing odours. With adjustable toughened glass shelves, you can comfortably store utensils of different sizes in this fridge without much effort. If you're looking for a feature-packed inverter refrigerator that offers excellent value for money, you should buy this one.

