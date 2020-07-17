FP Studio

Building your network

If you are looking for an attractive and high-performance router, then this product can be the right choice for you. Available in black colour, this device is both lightweight and sleek. With the bandwidth optimization, you can analyse and separate the data streams. There are four LAN ports to connect wired devices for high-speed online activities. Setting up this wireless router is easy with the web browser-based setup and configuration process. This one packs in almost everything that you might seek in a router.

End to buffering woes

This is clearly one of the fastest routers out there. It is designed for gamers as it keeps those high ping and latency down to deliver an excellent connection. The coverage is good across all bands and the internet speed is usually consistent. One can also connect a USB printer and share it through this router. Having issues buffering while streaming programmes? This router with its streamlined speed is just the answer. It is perfect for playing high-quality games.

Equipped for all your needs

The dual band gigabit wireless router is specially designed for multi wall penetration and hence ideal for families. It comes with gigabit ports to support up to 1000 Mbps bandwidth access. The integrated dual-band technology combines both 2.4GHz and 5GHz under one Wi-Fi name. The faster signal frequency would be allocated automatically by the dynamic optimization system.This wireless router can cover 90 square meters, penetrate two layers of walls and support up to 24 devices – all at the same time. You search for a powerful router with a wide coverage ends here.

Stay ahead, stay connected

It is equipped with one push WPS (Wi-Fi Protected Setup) button that allows you to easily secure a wireless home network and connect to different wireless devices like tablets, iPads, laptops or smartphone. It also eliminates the need of remembering complicated passwords every time you use it. The router offers 300 Mbps download speed which gives you an amazing internet experience which makes online work and play more fun. It can connect easily with most internet service providers, including the neighbourhood ones. It is incorporated with the best and top grade technology to safeguard your network from malware and spyware. If you value privacy and security, this is the router we recommend.