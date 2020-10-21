FP Studio

Tap to the rhythm

This one is a nicely fitted pair of over-ear headphones and it covers your whole ear perfectly for incredible comfort. It has a defined bass and a treble which is not overpowering at all and hence, these earphones give you a fully-balanced audio experience. It is extremely lightweight and is also of the right size. Now, this design helps minimize ear canal fatigue and pressure points which makes it perfect for long listening sessions. All these features make this a top product which will always keep you covered.

Move with the music

This one is a comfortable headphone that can be worn even for long working sessions. It is also extremely flexible and can be adjusted naturally to fit any sized head. This is also an adapter-free headphone and it comes with a detachable spring cable that comes with 3.5mm & 6.3mm plug on each end for different needs. One of the biggest reasons to buy this pair is that it is foldable and the 90-degree swivel design allows the headset to be neatly stored in a laptop bag or backpack.

The classic look

This one is meant for loud, clean sound and will always produce deep, powerful bass. It looks good as well as the rugged construction coupled with the right materials give these headphones a classic look and feel. From the soft touch rubberised coating to the leather ear cushions and headband pad, these phones feel brilliant on your head. Also, the headphone is extremely compatible with everything from your smartphone – to your mixing console and this is why this one is perfect for all your music needs. For those who seek a great value for money, this is a good buy.

Stay tuned

With these headphones, you will get a mix of quality sound and affordability. You will feel all the subtlest nuances, and your music will never be the same. It is also self-adjusting and the lightweight design will provide hours of comfort. It comes from a company which has always helped create the world's most iconic recordings. Breathable, lightweight ear pads encircle your ears, rather than putting pressure on them. Your search for the headphones with top quality sound ends here. Just press the buy button now.