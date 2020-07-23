FP Studio

A TV to suit all purposes

If you’re looking to upgrade your entertainment experience, the features of this LED TV will leave you in awe. Searching for your favorite movies online is made simple thanks to the built-in Alexa voice assistant support. Images are crystal clear on its 1366x768 pixel resolution display, and along with Dolby Digital Plus sound, you’re in for a truly cinematic experience. Doubling up as a convenient work from home solution as well, this TV allows you to mirror your computer display, while the Home Cloud function allows you to save your files to the TV wirelessly.

Whether at work or kicking back to relax, make the smart choice with this TV.

Watch every detail in amazing clarity

If you enjoy taking in the little details of film making, this sleek and slim designed LG TV fully deserves your consideration. Watch popular streaming shows on this TV with HD Ready resolution and a 20 watt sound output. 2-way Bluetooth even lets you connect wireless sound outputs to really get into the action of the scenes. With 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB drives, you can plug in and play right off your hard drive or USB device in mind blowing style. Movie night upgrades are here to stay! Besides, if you don’t know what to watch, just ask your TV. With advanced AI-based voice recognition, it will recommend shows you might like to binge on over and over.

Impressive smart TV experience

Why pick this 32-inch Sanyo LED TV, when there are so many others to choose from? The answer is probably its impressive range of premium features at a fantastic price point. WIth built-in Chrome cast, Google Play Games, and Google voice assistant support, this device is an all in one entertainment suite. But the bezel-less display isn’t just for show. Thanks to the amazing surround sound, it really feels like you’re in a movie theatre right at home. Multiple connection options through wifi and Bluetooth 5.0 technology let you connect to external devices seamlessly. For the smoothest tv experience at a competitive price, this one is totally worth your while.

Amazing audio and video quality

Enabled with IPS display for great colors from any angle and 24w sound, this TV definitely sets the bar high. If the bright LED screen, powerful concert-like sound, and wide-angle IPS display are meant to impress, color us happy as movies and music just spring to life and bring movie magic right to your living room.

We love the music enhancement features like the audio-only mode that allows you to listen to tunes with the display off. Besides with first-rate inbuilt box speakers that give superb output quality, you can meditate peacefully or sit back and enjoy the beats. USB drive support is a great plus to watch movies right off a USB stick or copy between USBs right from your TV. For a TV that outperforms on several fronts, look no further than this one.