FP Studio

High performance

The Strontium Nitro A1 128GB Micro SDXC Memory Card is also available in a 32GB and 64GB variants. It has excellent performance speed, being able to transfer files at a speed of up to 100 MB/s using UHS-I U3 Class 10 specification. It is extremely durable as well as – water, temperature, magnet and X-ray proof. This memory card can be used as a standard full sized SD memory card using the SD adapter that comes included in the pack. It has A1 rating to ensure an overall faster app performance!

Faster transfers

The SanDisk 32GB Extreme Memory card is also available in 64GB and 256GB variants. It is ideal for DSLR and interchangeable-lens cameras as well as high performance camcorders. You get to enjoy up to 40MB/s write speeds for faster shot-to-shot performance and up to 90MB/s read speeds to help with faster transfers. This high performance SD card with both video speed Class (V30) and UHS speed Class 3 (U3) ratings for helping to capture 4K UHD and full HD video. It also has a lifetime warranty!

Extra Storage

The Cablecc Micro SD TF to SD Card Kit Mini Adaptor for Extra Storage in Macbook Air/Pro/Retina White has been specifically designed just for Apple laptops. It helps to provide extra storage space in your laptop, so that you don’t have to worry about losing out on storing files, due to less space. This extra storage helps to ensure that whatever in-built storage your laptop comes with, incase it might not be sufficient, you don’t have to go about spending on a hard drive, as this will be more than enough!

High quality flash drive

The Transcend TS256GJDL130 Jetdrive Lite 256GB storage card is built with the highest quality MLC flash and can help to achieve read speeds of up to 95MB/s and write speeds of up to 60MB/s. It has been tailor made for each and every MacBook model to help to seamlessly integrate with your MacBook. The Jet Drive Toolbox software offers Recovery and Power Save functions to ensure increase in data safety. It is resistant to water, dust and shock.