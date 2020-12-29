Tuesday, December 29, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Amazon

Best hardcore memory cards


FP StudioDec 29, 2020 16:28:18 IST

High performance

The Strontium Nitro A1 128GB Micro SDXC Memory Card is also available in a 32GB and 64GB variants. It has excellent performance speed, being able to transfer files at a speed of up to 100 MB/s using UHS-I U3 Class 10 specification. It is extremely durable as well as – water, temperature, magnet and X-ray proof. This memory card can be used as a standard full sized SD memory card using the SD adapter that comes included in the pack. It has A1 rating to ensure an overall faster app performance!

Faster transfers

The SanDisk 32GB Extreme Memory card is also available in 64GB and 256GB variants. It is ideal for DSLR and interchangeable-lens cameras as well as high performance camcorders. You get to enjoy up to 40MB/s write speeds for faster shot-to-shot performance and up to 90MB/s read speeds to help with faster transfers. This high performance SD card with both video speed Class (V30) and UHS speed Class 3 (U3) ratings for helping to capture 4K UHD and full HD video. It also has a lifetime warranty!

Extra Storage

The Cablecc Micro SD TF to SD Card Kit Mini Adaptor for Extra Storage in Macbook Air/Pro/Retina White has been specifically designed just for Apple laptops. It helps to provide extra storage space in your laptop, so that you don’t have to worry about losing out on storing files, due to less space. This extra storage helps to ensure that whatever in-built storage your laptop comes with, incase it might not be sufficient, you don’t have to go about spending on a hard drive, as this will be more than enough!

High quality flash drive

The Transcend TS256GJDL130 Jetdrive Lite 256GB storage card is built with the highest quality MLC flash and can help to achieve read speeds of up to 95MB/s and write speeds of up to 60MB/s. It has been tailor made for each and every MacBook model to help to seamlessly integrate with your MacBook. The Jet Drive Toolbox software offers Recovery and Power Save functions to ensure increase in data safety. It is resistant to water, dust and shock.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Best blu ray players for high quality video watching

Dec 14, 2020
Best blu ray players for high quality video watching
Canister cleaners to clean up messy spaces

Canister cleaners to clean up messy spaces

Dec 18, 2020
Best solar gadgets for domestic use

Best solar gadgets for domestic use

Dec 18, 2020
Best monitors for gamers

Best monitors for gamers

Dec 23, 2020
Budget laptops below 25k

Budget laptops below 25k

Dec 23, 2020
Best budget LED TVs under 11k

Best budget LED TVs under 11k

Dec 23, 2020

science

Jupiter and Saturn to align in rare 'double planet' conjunction on 21 December

Astronomy

Jupiter and Saturn to align in rare 'double planet' conjunction on 21 December

Dec 21, 2020
Mysterious mass die-off of endangered Caspian seals in Moscow shores under investigation

Caspian Seals

Mysterious mass die-off of endangered Caspian seals in Moscow shores under investigation

Dec 15, 2020
Covid-19 testing: Everything you know about Covid-19 tests, interpreting results, reliability

Covid-19 Testing

Covid-19 testing: Everything you know about Covid-19 tests, interpreting results, reliability

Dec 15, 2020
Precision agriculture could boost India's food production capacity, encourage sustainable farming

Agritech

Precision agriculture could boost India's food production capacity, encourage sustainable farming

Dec 10, 2020