Great positioning accuracy

This mini-GPS tracker comes with multiple positioning modes. You do not need to worry about the weak signal, this small tracker perfect real-time positioning in all aspects. It has a positioning accuracy which is less than 10 meters. It provides a street view mode, realtime tracking and viewing in a variety of environments. With a portable hook, you don’t need to install and it is easy to carry. The mini GPS locator uses directional microphones and the noise reduction technology to realize high-definition monitoring. This device is wonderfully efficient yet easy to conceal. Perfect for those who want a device that is easy to carry during travel.

Strong in-built battery

It is a unique magnet tracker which is water resistant and dust-proof. It doesn’t require any connection to any wire. It's ready to use, just switch on the device and start enjoying the tracking services. The GPS device has a strong in-built battery of 6000mah which can give at least 10 days backup once fully charged. This tracker requires you to insert one SIM card along with a monthly 250 MB data pack. If you are looking for a tracker that is waterproof and meant for all seasons, this is the right choice for you.

Sleek design

This one is quite easy to use. You just need to download the app, connect the device to a smartphone and follow the moving device easily on it. It has a sleek Scandinavian design. The locator's battery can last several weeks making it highly reliable when you need it the most, during a crisis. It combines three tracking functions: GPS, 3G and Wi-Fi. The 3G mode is meant for wide location info, GPS is for accurate tracking outdoors and Wi-Fi finds targets indoors. No need to worry about data security as this device does not collect any personal data. You can share the locator’s user rights only to the people you want. Go for this device if you want to buy a tracker that is durable and easily wearable on everyday items.

Instant alarm for update

The GPS tracker is an ideal pick as it is compatible with anything you want to track. It comes with a SIM card that has an unlimited data package. You can also call on the device to get second-by-second updates. Inside it there is a highly sensitive GPS chip that sends a vehicle's accurate location to cloud data servers. Now, you can watch your vehicle's live location plus full day driving history through the mobile app. It has an instant alarm on the app whenever someone tries to start or tow the vehicle. This product covers all ground and is an all-rounder GPS device.