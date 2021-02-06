Saturday, February 06, 2021Back to
Best gasoline powered chainsaws


FP StudioFeb 06, 2021 19:03:45 IST

For professional use

The Digital Craft Professional Petrol Chainsaw is a heavy-duty one, having a 22-inch long blade and is said to be one of the best in its class of performances. It has a very high oil and fuel capacity. This chainsaw has a 62CC capacity and is 2.8kw. This fuel chainsaw is ideal for those looking to get a lot of wood cutting done, in a small amount of time, making it perfect for those having time constraints!

Premium cutter

The UMG – Ultimate Machinery and Goods professional woodcutter saw has a huge 22-inch blade and comes in the color red. This cordless gas-powered chainsaw is ideal for heavy-duty cutting and runs on 58CC. It weighs 5 kgs and has a variable speed lock to ensure better handling and sustained stability. It comes with a unique front handle that is designed to provide a more comfortable and firm grip. Its dual handle provides extra support too and its full chisel chain ensures optimum results every single time you use it!

For casual use

The Aimex 18-inch 62CC 2 stroke gasoline petrol chainsaw is ideal for wood cutting and comes with a six months warranty. It is a compact chainsaw ideal for casual use and it also has low kickback safety features that include an in-built safety break and also reduces chances of any unforeseen risks. It has an automatic oiler that delivers a proper and steady supply of chain lubrication to ensure both safe well as effective use. Its high-quality chain and high hardened bar ensures fast cutting and is apt for high wear. It is also very durable, ensuring a long life!

Automatic chain oiler

The iBell 5858CS 2.4kW and 58CC full crank 2-cycle gasoline chainsaw has an 18-inch bar as well as an automatic chain oiler. It also has an electric variant, in case you’d like to consider it. It's auto chain oiler is adjustable and it comes in an ergonomic balanced design that has a 3-point anti-vibration system and a comfortable handle. This chainsaw is extremely lightweight and has a durable poly chassis ensuring reliable performance every single time! It comes with a six months warranty as well!

