FP Studio

Easy control

This Mouse works so smoothly that you will feel amazing while playing with it. It has six controls on the mouse that makes it even better. The Mouse has a good quality and the cable is braided which makes it durable. For a gamer, this is a good Mouse to go for.

Funky lights

This is also a great option for a gaming mouse, however, the best feature is that it has an option to control the execution speed. Also, the lights in the mouse make it look funky. The buttons are sturdy and will last long. This is a very useful mouse for gamers who play games at a different pace and need that control.

Premium quality

This mouse is an amazing buy because it will last for a long time. The control is very smooth which will help you play the game more efficiently. Also, the Mouse provides enough friction for you to be able to control the speed of the game. For gamers who play different games like action or arcade or any other game, this will be a great purchase.

Reliable brand

Zebronics is a brand that offers great products. This is a gaming mouse provided by Zebronics which has great functionality. The quality, multiple options of colours, sturdiness and size will make you want to buy this. This is a reliable brand and a great choice if you are looking for a gaming mouse.