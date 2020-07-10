FP Studio

One for a memorable ride

Strong VR-ready graphics packed into a super-light design, this laptop will make your gaming experience memorable and leave you wanting for more. The memory is a whopping 16GB DDR4 2666MHz RAM which can be upgraded up to 32GB RAM. It measures only 18.9mm in thickness and comes with Magnesium-Alloy Chassis and the super-narrow bezels frame. All these account for 1.93 kg weight. So login and get immersed in the experience and forget about plugging in the charger as the battery backup goes up to 8 hours.

For that perfect work, play balance

With high-grade graphics and awesome processing power for gaming and multitasking, it has you covered on all the bases. Not only this, there is also improved thermal cooling which takes care of the overall performance and maintains stability. The narrow bezel display and the fine-tuned audio makes it a unique proposition.

You are a gamer and yet you have to present proposals in office, then this laptop should be your accomplice.

Don’t settle for just good

The product will elevate your gaming experience to a completely new level. The laptop boasts of the latest-generation 10th Generation Intel Core i7 processor, NVIDIA GeForce 1650 Ti graphics and other top of the line hardware. The Windows 10 Home is preloaded here with a lifetime validity. There is no compromise as far as the sound is concerned and the battery backup is close to 7 hours. The rapid charge technology ensures that the device can be charged full within a short span of time. The sound is pretty good as it is expected to be in a gaming laptop. The display is what really grabs the attention though. The 15.6 inch screen has full HD display and comes with anti-glare technology that will help protect your eyes. Looking for a gaming laptop with the best of displays? Stop, right here.

This product is lightweight and easy to carry

This is an offering from a tech brand that is well regarded for its durable products. Weighing 2.5 kgs, this laptop will give you an immersive experience as the display, sound and battery life will keep you engaged for a long time. The battery is capable of lasting for as long as 10 hours after charge. The 15.6-inch screen as well NVIDIA 1650 4GB graphics is the clincher here. The quality of the graphics means that this is the perfect laptop for any gamer.