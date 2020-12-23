Wednesday, December 23, 2020Back to
Best gaming headsets with mics


Dec 23, 2020

Precise Audio

The Redgear Cosmo 7.1 USB Wired Gaming Headphones with RGB LED Effect, Mic and in-line Controller for PC is also available in the colour white. It has a virtual surround sound system to help with precisely located audio. The noise cancellation microphone is to ensure there is no disturbance and there is a customization driver for audio customization. It has a one year warranty which is covered against manufacturing defects but not physical damage. This headphone is compatible only with a PC.

Durable

The Cosmic Byte H11 Gaming Headset with Microphone is available in blue and purple as well. Its driver size is 40mm and its impedance is 32 ohms. This headphone is suitable for PC, laptops, mobiles, PS4 and Xbox One. It has a single 3.5mm audio mic jack and also has an in-built volume rocker. Most importantly, this headphone comes with a one year warranty for manufacturing defects. In case you need more than one of this headset, combos are also available for the same!

Suspension headband

The Lenovo GXD0T69863 Legion H300 Stereo Gaming Headset is also available in another variant – a 7.1 surround sound system one. You can use this headphone for playing games, for hours at a stretch and you won’t feel uncomfortable thanks to the PU leather earcups. There is control volume in-line as well as fully retract noise cancellation in the microphone. It has a unique suspension headband which is also quite sturdy. This premium headset provides amazing sound quality and goes with a host of different support systems too!

Stereo gaming headset

The Alienware Stereo Gaming Headset has one of the best-in-class custom tuned 50mm 20Hz-40kHz drivers to provide high resolution experience along with unparalleled clarity, which is a signature of Alienware Immersive Audio. It has a hybrid of plush memory foam as well as sports fabric and leatherette on the ear pads to help achieve optimal cooling as well as comforting during noise isolation. It has a detachable USB connection to provide cross platform compatibility via the swappable 3.5mm cable. It’s ideal clamp force ensures that there is no unforseen slippage during gameplay!

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


