Best Game of the Year Edition for PS4


FP StudioJul 20, 2021 00:24:39 IST

Web-Slinger

The worlds of Peter Parker and Spider-Man collide in an original action-packed story. In this new Marvel's Spider-Man (PS4) - Game of the Year Edition, iconic characters from Peter and Spider-Man's lives have been reimagined, placing familiar characters in unique roles. Swing through vibrant neighborhoods and catch breathtaking views of iconic Marvel and Manhattan landmarks. Use the environment to defeat villains with epic takedowns in true blockbuster action. Get access to three-story chapters that include a complete and expansive new storyline, additional challenges, along with new allies and enemies from the Spider-Man universe, and additional suits to unlock.

Ancient cities

Introducing Bloodborne-Game of the Year Edition, the latest Action RPG from renowned Japanese developer FromSoftware, exclusively for the PlayStation4 system. Hunt your nightmares as you search for answers in the ancient city of Yharnam, now cursed with a strange endemic illness spreading through the streets like wildfire. Danger, death and madness lurk around every corner of this dark and horrific world, and you must discover its darkest secrets in order to survive.

Combo games

This is the Combo of the year as we bring to you the God of War Remastered - Hits (PS4) Brutal combat, intricate puzzles, exploration of awe-inspiring worlds, and a compelling and satisfying ending to Kratos’ epic story along with Marvel's Spider-Man (PS4) - Game of the Year Edition (PS4) which is an open-world action-adventure game set in the borough of Manhattan in a fictionalized version of modern-day New York City. It is presented from a third-person perspective showing the playable character and allowing the camera to be rotated freely around them.

Third-person Perspective

Dark Souls III Game of Year Edition is an action role-playing game played in a third-person perspective, similar to previous games in the series. Players are equipped with a variety of weapons to fight against enemies, such as bows, throwable projectiles, and swords. Each weapon has two basic types of attack, one being a standard attack, and the other being slightly more powerful that can be charged up. In addition, attacks can be evaded through dodge-rolling. Throughout the game, players encounter different types of enemies, each with different behaviors. Some of them change their combat pattern during battles. New combat features are introduced in Dark Souls III, including weapon and shield "Skills", which are special abilities that vary from weapon to weapon that enables unique attacks and features at the cost of focus points.The game features multiplayer elements like the previous games in the series.

