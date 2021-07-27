FP Studio

For Batman fans

Batman is one of the most favourite characters from DC. If you are a Batman fan & when it comes to games, I am sure you would want to have one of the best games of your favourite superhero. Batman Arkham City Game is one game that you would love from the start. The game is enjoyable, it has a great storyline, it is engaging, it is powerful and will make you feel like you are really Batman with his batmobile, which is a very interesting thing. You will enjoy each and every bit of the game and it is definitely something that you should buy.

Fighting and travel

The Bioshock Infinite is a game set in the historic time which has a lot of travelling and fighting to do. You might not find very realistic graphics, but it has a very interesting storyline that will keep you engaged. The game has time travel, lots of action, loads of fighting and a lot of action. The game has several difficulty levels and will make it a tough challenge to beat. The best part about this game is the action that it has and will keep you hooked on it.

4 in 1

Dishonoured: Game of the Year Edition brings you four amazing action games at a very reasonable price. This game has an amazing story, great plot and control, appropriate sounds and is very engaging. You must pay attention to the story as it will increase your interest. You get to play as an assassin, work out maps, beat different challenges and get really engaged with this game. This is one of those games that is a must-have in your gallery.

Action unlimited

If you are someone who does not want to be captivated by those typical games where every step is kind of predefined, then you must go for the Red Dead Redemption. This game is one of the most dynamic, engaging, thrilling, action-packed, strategically advanced and extremely engaging. The game is set in a time where you have several challenges to deal with against machines. The storyline and graphics will make you want to play this game even more. This is one of the many games that you must have.