The smartwatch you need!

The Apple Watch Series 5 adds an always-on retina display to its already impressive line-up of features, so you always know what time it is. A compass helps with navigation and improves elevation readings while the electric, optical and heart sensors monitor everything from your blood pressure to warning you when noise levels are too high and even your menstrual cycles. This one comes in handy for all of us ladies who have so much going on that we’re likely to forget those all important dates. With this watch/fitness tracker on your side, crushing those fitness goals just became a whole lot easier. If you are already an iPhone user, this one makes the most sense!

The band for your fitness

Keeping up with some of the best in the category, the Mi Band 3 is water-resistant up to 50m and has a bunch of cool features like a stopwatch, find my phone, clock alarm, heart rate monitor, speed and sleep tracking and more. If you’re only now getting onto the fitness bandwagon and don’t want to spend too much, this is the pick for you. It's simple design still allows for plenty of customisation with swappable straps and a compact screen that’s easy to navigate. This is why it still remains one of our favs!

Fitness and style go hand in hand

One of the most stylish fitness trackers around, the Garmin Vivoactive 3 offers reliable accuracy, solid battery life and enough storage for music playlists to keep you motivated during your exercises. We found it helpful to keep screen brightness at about 50% when out for a run in daylight, but turn it up a bit if you know you’re going to be in low-light conditions for a while. Worth the upgrade from many other simple fitness trackers, we were impressed with how well the 15 preloaded sports apps, including yoga, running, swimming and strength training worked. But if that’s not enough, you even have the option of downloading your own custom set - how’s that for awesome! If you want something of everything and are okay with shelling out a bit more for looks, durability and functions all in one, this is for you!

Get inspired to get fit

The Fitbit Inspire is a slim, stylish and waterproof activity tracker that offers a great performance with a savvy selection of features. Get the most out of Fitbit's excellent platform with everything from tracking sleep and all-day activities, up to 5 days of battery life, on-screen celebrations for goals achieved, call, text and calendar notifications and more. Waterproof up to 50m, it worked brilliantly while we covered laps in a pool too. With so many fashionista approved ways to modify the look of this device depending on your mood or outfit combo, this is more than just a pretty accessory that looks sleek, it's super-efficient at doing its job well. If you are getting into fitness, a Fit-Bit will go a long way in helping you get started!