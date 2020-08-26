FP Studio

Dedicated music key

This phone comes with a dedicated music key. There is an ultra-bright torch and number talk back facilities which are great additional features. It has auto call recording which is saved folder-wise. And well, if you love music, there is also a wireless FM radio too. It has a functioning camera. In order to save the battery, there is a power saving mode. This mode will help you enjoy the many interactive features for a longer time. The power saver will be useful for people who want to continue enjoying the phone’s features even when the power is decreasing.

Expandable memory

This phone has 16MB RAM, 16MB internal memory which can be expanded up to 32GB. It also has an in-built opera mini browser that allows you access to popular web content. The best part about this phone is its 1020mAH lithium-ion battery. The battery offers up to 18 hours of talk time as well as 24 days standby time. It has front and rear facing cameras. The phone can store up to 2,000 contacts. Your search for a keypad phone with a powerful battery for longer usage ends here.

With Dual SIM

This phone has suitable memory that ensures you store multiple contact details and other files in it. Also, there is an in-built camera which helps you capture photos and videos as per your requirement One of the biggest reasons to buy this phone is that it has dual SIM capacity and both these will allow you to use different numbers for different purposes without having to toggle phones. This product is from one of the best phone manufacturers in the world and has almost all the features that you would expect in a basic phone. Perfect for buyers who are looking for a top brand with reliability in keypad mobiles.

Dust resistant

This keypad phone has a 1.77-inch display and 0.3 MP flashlight. It supports FM and also supports Bluetooth. It comes with an 800 mah headphone jack for easy calling. The device, which is dust resistant, also has an in-built video player and a music player which is built in the device. For all the features, this is an absolute steal at the price. Anyone who is looking for a pocket-friendly option in keypad mobile phones can buy this product.