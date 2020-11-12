FP Studio

Read more than just English

This eBook reader is a perfect travel companion. The screen measures 6 inches, giving you enough text space to read on each page. You can always change the font size to suit your preference. It comes with 4GB memory which means you can store more than 2000 books at any given point. Simply by and store books purchased through a web browser connected to WiFi - just like you would with your phone or tablet. If you're looking for a WiFi-enabled eBook reader, then this is it.

Flips the pages for you

With a 6 inch display, this eBook reader is easy to use and hold. It is lightweight to ensure you're able to hold it even for a long time without a hassle - especially during your commute. The device lets you turn the pages of your book with simple swipes and also has a feature that flips the pages for you with its intuitive navigation for quick reading. You can take handwritten notes, store books, and even make collections of your own. This one's a good buy if you want something that also lets you plug in your earphones.

No more soggy books

This eBook reader stands true to the brand's claim of it being the most advanced ever. The display is 7 inches and has 300ppi for a clear and comfortable read. The body itself is super thin and light, making this device extremely ergonomic. It has a built-in storage of 8 GB which means it can hold approximately 6000 books at any given point. What's even more interesting is that you can read anytime and anywhere - even at a beach, in the pool, or the bathtub without a worry as the device has a splash and waterproof feature. If you're looking for something that simply lets you download your favourite books, customise your screen and start reading, then you should consider buying this fuss-free reader.

Stores a large number of books

With a resolution of 800x600, this eBook reader makes for a great device to read easily on. The display itself is built to ensure there's no light reflecting off the surface to make sure book lovers can read even in the brightest spaces. The reader has a built-in storage of 8 GB and can be expanded further up to 32 GB with a TF card. It supports many different languages, enabling you to pick from your favourites. The front of the device has buttons with which you can operate the eBook reader. If you're looking for something that has a long battery life, then this one's for you.