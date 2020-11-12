Thursday, November 12, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Amazon

Best eBook Readers to Indulge The Bookworm In You


FP StudioNov 12, 2020 14:14:59 IST

Read more than just English

This eBook reader is a perfect travel companion. The screen measures 6 inches, giving you enough text space to read on each page. You can always change the font size to suit your preference. It comes with 4GB memory which means you can store more than 2000 books at any given point. Simply by and store books purchased through a web browser connected to WiFi - just like you would with your phone or tablet. If you're looking for a WiFi-enabled eBook reader, then this is it.

Flips the pages for you

With a 6 inch display, this eBook reader is easy to use and hold. It is lightweight to ensure you're able to hold it even for a long time without a hassle - especially during your commute. The device lets you turn the pages of your book with simple swipes and also has a feature that flips the pages for you with its intuitive navigation for quick reading. You can take handwritten notes, store books, and even make collections of your own. This one's a good buy if you want something that also lets you plug in your earphones.

No more soggy books

This eBook reader stands true to the brand's claim of it being the most advanced ever. The display is 7 inches and has 300ppi for a clear and comfortable read. The body itself is super thin and light, making this device extremely ergonomic. It has a built-in storage of 8 GB which means it can hold approximately 6000 books at any given point. What's even more interesting is that you can read anytime and anywhere - even at a beach, in the pool, or the bathtub without a worry as the device has a splash and waterproof feature. If you're looking for something that simply lets you download your favourite books, customise your screen and start reading, then you should consider buying this fuss-free reader.

Stores a large number of books

With a resolution of 800x600, this eBook reader makes for a great device to read easily on. The display itself is built to ensure there's no light reflecting off the surface to make sure book lovers can read even in the brightest spaces. The reader has a built-in storage of 8 GB and can be expanded further up to 32 GB with a TF card. It supports many different languages, enabling you to pick from your favourites. The front of the device has buttons with which you can operate the eBook reader. If you're looking for something that has a long battery life, then this one's for you.

tags

    Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

    latest videos

    1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

    1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

    1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

    1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

    1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

    1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

    Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India

    Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India

    1Up In The House | CODM Battle Royale Again!

    1Up In The House | CODM Battle Royale Again!

    Call Of Duty Mobile | Neither Win Nor Loss, 3rd Result

    Call Of Duty Mobile | Neither Win Nor Loss, 3rd Result

    1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Battle Royale Match 51

    1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Battle Royale Match 51

    1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 50

    1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 50


    Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


    science

    First nuclear plant in Belarus stops power output day after it was inaugurated

    Nuclear Power

    First nuclear plant in Belarus stops power output day after it was inaugurated

    Nov 11, 2020
    Laser beams give neuroscientists new insights about brain’s 'inner GPS' system in mice study

    Neuroscience

    Laser beams give neuroscientists new insights about brain’s 'inner GPS' system in mice study

    Nov 10, 2020
    Childrens' immune systems make fewer antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 virus, COVID-19 study finds

    COVID-19 Antibodies

    Childrens' immune systems make fewer antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 virus, COVID-19 study finds

    Nov 06, 2020
    International wildlife forensics e-conference ends, draws attention to wildlife crime, biotech solutions

    International wildlife forensics e-conference ends, draws attention to wildlife crime, biotech solutions

    Nov 06, 2020