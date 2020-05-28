FP Studio

A steal-deal with the quality it provides!

With great quality, comes a jolly good time, and these earphones will give you just that! Along with some crystal clear sound, the hawk-like aesthetic of the earphones also helps these stand out. These come with a good fit, and won’t irritate your ears even when worn for long hours. It comes with a mic function and the voice is nothing to complain about. The best part? It is a budget buy, along with brand recognition. So, go ahead and pick this one!

The earphones for the real music lovers

Greatly inspired by the Airpods, these wireless earbuds also manage to deliver on the promise. The buds are sized well, and the shape allows them to fit snugly into the ear. You will find no issues or lags while syncing them to any of your devices. As the JBL brand, the sound carries on the legacy and delivers a clear sound with a good bass quotient. Even the charging case is pleasing to the eyes, is easy to carry and allows you to charge on the go. All in all, we recommend this if you want a great looking pair with a decent sound system!

A decent product from a legacy brand

Comfortable ear cushions, shape, and size that makes the buds sit comfortably on the ears, and the brand name of Philips; what else do you need to make this purchase already? In spite of being on-ear, the sound is not muffled at all and the bass is quite something! It doesn’t hurt that the band looks super stylish as well. It comes with a good length wire for decent connections, and the price is something that you won't mind shelling out for a quality product. The only thing missing is the mic, but that’s not taking away anything from the product. We’d recommend it for your daily walks and travel routine.

Music in your ears, style around your neck

Wireless earphones are now an integral accessory with any smartphone, and we are often spoilt for choices when it comes to buying a decent pair of earphones If you are confused, this pair of Boult earphones should be a thoroughly satisfactory buy! With each component carefully designed, these earphones are a catch at this price! The neckband is adjustable, very comfortable, super light, and looks smart as well. The wires are adjustable for an easy fit, and the controls are well placed and responsive. The best part is the sound it renders in the ears. Expect high quality, clear sound with deep bass. Highly recommended for all who want their music while in the gym! Thumbs up!