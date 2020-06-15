FP Studio

Set your hands free with these trendy earphones

There are several earphones available in the market, but we do not want to settle for the ordinary. This powerful 10mm dynamic driver with the speaker resistance of 16 ohm enables the earphone to deliver punchy, rhythmic response to tracks. It also has an HD microphone to make crystal clear calls. The impeccable fit won’t hurt your ears even after long usage. It also has an inbuilt noise isolation mic so that you don’t miss important calls. The fit of these ones are quite out of the ordinary and clearly an investment you won’t regret.

For noise cancelling communication

Getting distracted by ambience sound? Fret not! These earphones have the perfect solution to deal with ambient noise as they are equipped with a noise cancelling mic. Lightweight and comfortable, these premium earphones have a one button remote with a mic. There are three sizes of eartips available and the sleek design will ensure that you won’t miss out on the latest style either. They have an extra deep bass and a few colour options – black, white and red.

If you are looking for premium noise cancelling earphones, look no further.

Trendy yet affordable earphones

The unique ergonomic design of these earphones makes them more comfortable and adaptable. The sound is pretty clear with a rich and snappy bass. You can answer as well as reject calls, play and pause by just a tap. To play the next song, just double tap. When a consumer is looking for a pair of new earphones there are many things playing on the mind, the sound, the colour, the design to name a few. This pair is not just cool and stylish but is also economical.

The design of the earphones is unique and will clearly stand out in the crowd.

Earphone that adds to your glamour quotient

Most of us face the problem of our earphones slipping out while running, cycling, hiking or climbing. Thanks to technology, our prayers have been answered and these earphones come with ear loops that hold the buds firmly.

The micro-woofers provide a crystal clear HD sound, which makes your music listening experience all the more enjoyable. This wearable allows you to receive or reject calls, play and pause music. The earphones are equipped with a condenser microphone that is great for HD calls and also has Siri/Google Assistant voice command.

A great sound experience is guaranteed with this pair of earphones.