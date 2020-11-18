FP Studio

Smart, compact charging

With a maximum output of 3.4A, this 17W charger lets you spend less time charging your devices and more time using them. The compact design features two USB charging ports on one side of the charger, which helps with stability when its plugged into the mains socket and allows you to manage the cables conveniently. You won’t have to worry about damaging your expensive devices as this product comes with a ‘Smart IC’ that automatically detects the connected device and supplies the appropriate current.

If you’re looking for a quality product with smart charging capabilities, then this one’s for you.

Safe, ultra-fast charging

Featuring Qualcomm Quickcharge 3.0 technology, this charger comes with two USB ports that support a total of 5.4A of power output, allowing you to charge your devices 4x faster than regular chargers. While the upper port delivers 2.4A while charging, we were really impressed with the lower, 3A port that allows you to charge your devices in minutes. With a certification for safe and reliable charging from BIS, you can have peace of mind knowing that your devices are well protected.

For a blazingly fast charger with excellent safety features, you can’t go wrong buying this product.

Dependable charging

Manufactured by a respected electronics brand, this product guarantees you high quality and reliability. Featuring universal compatibility, this product allows you to juice up all your devices from tablets and smartphones to power banks and headphones. With a 2.1A USB port and 1A slot, this product lets you charge two devices at the same time with a combined output of 3.1A. You won’t have to worry about damaging your equipment as this charger comes with multiple built-in safeguards that fully protect you and your devices against damage from over-current, overcharging and overheating.

We recommend buying this product if you’re on the lookout for a reliable charger that won’t let you down.

Best for travellers

This charger helps to extend your device’s battery life thanks to the sophisticated circuit that automatically stops charging when it detects that the battery is full. Supporting input currents between AC 100-240V~50/60Hz, this fantastic charger automatically adjusts to all voltages and frequencies, allowing you to use this charger anywhere in the world. At a mere 45g, its lightweight design and small size will enable you to comfortably slip it into any type of bag, making it an ideal charger to have with you when traveling.

Buy this product for all your charging solutions on the go.