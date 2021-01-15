FP Studio

Brings out hidden creativity

This camera features 24.2 effective megapixels, an EXPEED 4 image processing engine that helps in overall speed and performance and ISO range of 1000-25600 that captures beautiful, sharp and crisp images while effectively suppressing the noise for you. It has the rate of approximately shooting 5 frames per second that helps exceptionally in shooting in motion objects. The LCD monitor can swivel 180 degrees and the images can be trimmed, resized, and edited in many ways on it. Overall Nikon D5600 is packed with numerous features and is a best buy for everyone.

Improve your skills with this camera

A camera to start off photography with, this one can capture amazing images and record videos. It is equipped with a 24.1-megapixel APS-C-size CMOS sensor and an 9 point AF optical viewfinder for an authentic DSLR shooting experience. It is provided with 4K video recording that will capture shots more vividly for you to cherish them later. Canon EOS 200D II 24.1MP Digital SLR Camera comes with WiFi connection that aids in easy transfer of flies to any smart device.

As powerful as a pro camera

An amazing product, this 24.3MP DSLR Camera is best-suited for crisper image processing. The camera has 179 autofocus points and allows a wide coverage of nearly the entire screen. The 4D focus carefully picks up the time and scape to capture moving objects with high clarity giving you the best images ever. The camera also supports Wi-Fi and NFC (Near Field Communication) connectivity that enables the transfer of photos or movies to NFC-compatible Android smartphones or tablets easily. So, if you are looking for a camera to shoot a short movie, a documentary or a short play that allows for instant sharing, then Sony Alpha ILCE 6000Y 24.3 MP Mirrorless Camera is the device for you.

Power-packed

A camera made for photography in motion. It has a powerful 5-axis in-body image stabilization which gives you crystal clear images stabilizing which the smallest shakes. It has the eye and face AF performance doubled up which tracks exceptionally well while shooting in burst mode. The AF system works fast and accurately even in low light areas down upto -6.0EV. The body is study and lightweight along with being weather resistant owing to the sealed point which gives it advance level of dust and moisture resistance.If you are looking for intermediate level outdoor use, Fujifilm X-T4 26 MP Mirrorless Camera is the one for you.