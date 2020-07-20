FP Studio

Capture it all

A camera suitable for beginners, this one can capture amazing images and record videos. It is equipped with a 24.1-megapixel APS-C-size CMOS sensor and an optical viewfinder for an authentic DSLR shooting experience. There is also the built-in Wi-Fi/NFC connectivity which enables the seamless upload of photos and videos to social media. This camera could be a perfect companion on your trips to capture the beauty of nature. If you love to capture close ups, it is the product for you.

Bring your creativity to life

The perfect companion for all your photography needs, this advanced camera is not only feature-rich, but also ergonomically designed and lightweight. The camera allows you to take sharp images even in moving conditions. It can capture up to 5 frames per second at full resolution. Coming from the house of Nikon, it is one of the world leaders in DSLR cameras. It is designed to be as flexible and intuitive as possible, while still offering the imaging capabilities you expect from a DSLR. This is an all-rounder and ticks all the boxes. Looking for a lifelong investment, then buy this.

Create the entire scene

An amazing product, this 24.3MP Digital SLR Camera is best-suited for crisper image processing. The camera has 179 autofocus points and allows for full HD video with fully manual control and selectable frame rates. It comes with awesome features which include one-touch remote and one-touch sharing. There is also a built-in pop-up flash for expanded exposures. The camera also supports Wi-Fi and NFC (Near Field Communication) connectivity. In one step enables the transfer of photos or movies to NFC-compatible Android smartphones or tablets easily. So, if you are looking for a camera to shoot a short movie, a documentary or a short play that allows for instant sharing, then this is the device for you.

Power behind the picture

This camera will allow you to capture moments right throughout the day. It is a perfect combination with a newly introduced three-way tilting LCD monitor and high resolution. It weighs just 448g and has a retro look. There is also a fast autofocus function and a variety of automatic functions for ease of use. The standout feature in this camera is its multi focus mode and the ability to generate sharp images. This is one of easiest cameras to use and is available at an affordable price.