FP Studio

Full set

A complete set of home theater that comprises a wired rear speaker, a 3-ch soundbar and wired external subwoofer that combine to produce a crisp and dynamic sound that has a very vivid cinematic feel to it. The home threat sound system allows you not only to play movies and tv shows but also your favourite music through the soundbar but at the bluetooth connectivity with your smartphone. It is also provided with an USB port for connectivity. If you are looking for a cinematic sound effect at the comfort of your home, Sony HT-S20R 5.1 Channel Dolby Digital Soundbar Home Theatre System is the one for you.

Integrated subwoofers

A completely wireless soundbar that has been built with robust metal grille for clear sound and long lastivity. It has a low rise designed structure that makes it perfect to be placed in front of your TV and also makes it flexible to be placed on any other flat surface or mount on the wall. It has subwoofers in-built in it to give you an excellent sound quality. You can either connect this sound bar via bluetooth or use the USB input to enjoy the music at your convenience. If you are looking for a sleek sound system, Philips 1000 Series HTL1045 45W Soundbar is the one for you.

Minimalist system

If you are a deep bass lover, you are definitely going to love this product. This soundbar is designed especially for the deep bass lovers with four in-built subwoofers that deliver excellent quality sound perfect for a theater alike movie experience or a house party. JBL SB110 Powerful Wireless Soundbar is provided with a hassle and clutter free connectivity of two types - either via HDMI ARC connection by a single cable thus no messy bunches of wires and a wireless mode via bluetooth so that you can play from any smartphone, laptop or tablet.

3D sound quality

A very sleek and stylish structural make soundsystem that will enhance any decor and uplift the setting. Its 2.1 channel sound combined with Dolby digital technology produces ethereal sound quality. Its 60W subwoofer adds on to the excellent sound quality. The soundbar is provided with various modes such as news, music, movies and 3D that gives you an all in one yet specialized in every category sound ensuring you get the ultimate experience of every form. It is provided with various wired and wireless connectivity forms along with master remote control. With all these striking features, boAt AAVANTE Bar 1700D 120W 2.1 Channel Bluetooth Soundbar becomes a must buy product.