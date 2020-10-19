pallavi pahwa

Advanced image processor

This camera has a 8x optical zoom with a 20.0-megapixel and an advanced image processor makes capturing sharp and high resolution images in a breeze. Plus, with the digital IS, shooting of images are almost shake-free even at high zoom lengths to get clear and vivid quality. In addition to this, the camera advance's technology detects optimal settings and boasts ease in operation to simply point and shoot. Switch it on and this feels like a beginners’ model – the camera automatically operating in a dedicated ‘easy auto’ mode when you first switch it on, meaning there isn’t really anything one can do apart from point and shoot. This is an ideal buy for any beginner stepping into the world of photography.

Intelligent auto focus

This is a 20.1 MP Point and Shoot Camera (Black) is a powerful camera full of features that put it on a par with any professional DSLR. It is packed with a powerful sensor that comes with 20.1 effective megapixels for sharp, rich images so that you don’t miss any detail of the scene you are capturing – whether it is indoors or outdoors. You don’t need to focus manually as the intelligent Auto Focus takes care of the nitty-gritties you’d hate to miss. The camera shoots in 720p mp4 movie mode that makes for clear, brilliant pictures. You can zoom in even while you shoot in video mode with the 8x powerful zoom feature that captures intricate details. All these features make it a must buy if you are looking for a digital camera.

Full HD4 recording

This camera has a waterproof depth of 10 metres, shock resistance from falls up to 1.8 metres, cold resistance down to -10℃ and a dust proof design. Made with comfort in mind, the exterior consists of ergonomic grips and large, easy-to-use, operational buttons. You can shoot and share incredible scenes wherever you go with 13.2 megapixels and 1080p/30 fps Full HD4 movie recording. Can do some fun things such as change the camera’s sounds (you could, for example, choose a bird sound rather than a conventional ‘click’ for the shutter release). One can also choose different looks for how the menu appears, making it appeal more perhaps to younger users. This is a camera ideal for outdoor and adventure shoots.

White balance settings

This camera features a built-in flash, you can increase the light sensitivity, and does not affect its true quality. You can switch among auto, daylight, cloudy, tungsten, fluorescent at random for better imaging in different environments with its white balance settings. It is easy to zoom in and out. You can record clearly and remotely with the 4x digital zoom. All of these features come at a very pocket-friendly price and within everyone’s budget.