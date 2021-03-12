FP Studio

Lightweight and powerful computing

This lightweight device comes packed with impressive features that are ideal for work and entertainment. If you work with graphics, you'll appreciate its 11-inch screen that displays brilliantly clear images and video in true-to-life colors. Thanks to its powerful processor, you'll experience no lags or slowing down while using this device. With 512 GB of storage, you'll have enough space for apps, games, media, and all your projects. Its other notable features include four speakers, five studio-quality microphones, 8-core graphics, and support for an external mouse too. If you're looking for a portable computer that's ultra-fast, we highly recommend this fantastic tablet.

Affordable, hand-held computer

This tablet computer is built for speed and comes with a zippy 2.4GHz processor, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage (expandable up to 128GB). Its FHD screen has built-in eye protection and the audio boosted by Dolby Atmos sound gives you truly immersive entertainment. While it offers connectivity through USB-C, WiFi, and Bluetooth, we love that it also supports Volte calling. It boasts an impressive all-day battery life of up to nine hours on a single charge. At a reasonably low price point, we find this device to be a worthy investment. For an all-in-one tablet computer that's easy on the pocket, you can't go wrong buying this one.

Best convertible computer

Sleek and compact, this full-fledged computer converts to a tablet allowing you to maximize your productivity. It comes with a Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, a whopping 1TB of SSD storage, and an exceptional 12.3-inch screen. With inbuilt USB-A and USB-C ports, you'll find connecting accessories a breeze. As it includes WiFi6 and Bluetooth 5 technology, you can have peace of mind when it comes to wireless connectivity. Its outstanding battery delivers up to 10.5 hours of power and rapidly charges from flat to 80% in just over an hour. For a versatile tablet that offers all the functions of a regular laptop, it doesn't get better than this one.

For work and play

Along with Qualcomm's amazing Snapdragon 865+ processor, this tablet boasts impressive features like stylus support, fingerprint authentication, and a 4K camera. While its large AMOLED screen is excellent for working on spreadsheets and office projects, we find its refresh rate of 120Hz makes it ideal for fast-paced games and action movie sequences. Thanks to its efficient battery that supports 45W super-fast charging, you can get up to an incredible 14 hours of video playback on a single charge. Included with the tablet device, you get a travel charger, data cable and an S Pen. If you're looking for a capable tablet for daily use, choose this one.