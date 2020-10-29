FP Studio

Get ready for action

This PC gives you the style and power you demand in a gaming desktop. It has a powerful 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10700 Processor and 2.9 GHz base speed. There is a 8GB DDR4-2933 RAM, which is expandable to 32GB. The extreme processing and graphics power enable you to completely immerse yourself in your favourite titles. It comes preloaded with Windows OS. This battle-ready beast features an additional front fan system for improved thermals and acoustics when in the heat of the action. This console is perfect for you if you need a powerful processor.

A cohesive unit

This Windows 10 gaming desktop delivers exhilarating gaming experiences powered by a 9th Generation Intel Core i7-9700K processor as well as NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 graphics. The updated design illuminates the internals with Aura Sync lighting behind a transparent side panel. This optional transparent side panel is perfect to see the internals illuminated by the glow of 20 LEDs powered by Aura Sync. You can easily synchronize the lighting with Aura Sync-compatible gaming mice, keyboards, headphones, and other peripherals which will give your setup a cohesive look that matches your style. The standout feature in this one is clearly its lighting aspect.

Smoothest of performances

The desktop is all about smooth performance and crisp graphics wrapped up in a bold design. It offers powerful technology and also has the ability to upgrade, keeping performance up-to-date. With this, you can unleash the full potential of your PC with an Intel Core processor and this top-tier speed will give you the edge you need to excel. On the graphics front, it is powered by NVIDIA’s yop notch GTX 1060 6GB. This PC comes with 16GB DDR4 RAM and if you want smooth, immersive experience and great graphics, this one is the one you should buy.

Suitable for low profile gaming

This PC has a Core i7 1st Generation processor, H55 motherboard and an 8 GB DDR3 RAM, You will be able to choose HDD, SSD and graphics card based on your requirement. Like most computers you can upgrade the RAM and the hard disk for a better gaming experience. This computer is suitable for low profile gaming. This PC comes with Windows 7 Ultimate 64 Bit (trial version) installed and a free USB Wi-Fi adaptor. Buyers looking for a budget buy option among gaming PCs should seriously consider this one.