FP Studio

Ultra-slim and sleek

The 1800R curvature of the screen provides a truly immersive viewing that lets you enjoy big, bold and stunning panoramic views while you work or play. With its design inspired by the curve of the human eye, the monitor delivers an enjoyable experience. It sports an ultra-slim and sleek profile, the simple circular stand adds a modern look to your space. The Eye Saver Mode optimizes your viewing comfort by reducing blue light emissions and flickers at the touch of a button. The Eco-Saving Plus feature reduces screen brightness to save power, plus the screen brightness automatically transitions fluidly - reducing energy use even more. If you are looking for a top-quality monitor, this super offering is just the thing.

With 4-screen split

This monitor offers a streamlined display with the slim bezel on three sides for a riveting visuals and no distraction from the dazzlingly precise, life-like image. The wall mount support takes care of the monitor the best, keeping it out of reach of kids and pets. The monitor has a black stabilizer that gives users full visibility even for deep-dark scenes. The 4-screen split lets you resize and display up to four windows at once. With PIP Mode you can work while watching a video in a window floating on the screen. If you are looking for multiple functions, the product is an excellent choice.

The energy saver

The widescreen full HD display combines stylish ultra-thin functionality with amazing 1920 x 1080 resolution. It features multiple inputs with VGA and HDMI for greater compatibility, a Kensington lock slot to protect your investment and energy star compliance to help you save energy. The 21.5-inch display delivers excellent detail, making it perfect for widescreen HD gaming, multimedia and productivity. It comes with 2 speakers of 2 watt each which also features AMD free sync. This provides additional sound support for your desktop computer. It packs a solid punch with the HD display and meant for buyers looking for more than regular viewing.

Flicker-free technology

This frameless monitor combines ultra slim bezels with hidden cable management. Built with the dream combination of LED with IPS panel, it is bound to bring a whole new visual experience and enjoyment to you with truly authentic colors, deeper blacks, higher contrast and sharper details. Designed using premium etching texture and sculpted base, it resists fine scratch whirls and eliminates extraneous edges for a clean, functional appearance. Embedded with 2 HDMI ports, users can enjoy multimedia fun by easily switching between two media sources without troublesome plug in and plug out. The flicker-free technology eliminates the harmful flicker of traditional LCDs to prevent fatigue and vision damage. This is an ideal monitor for those who want a pocket-friendly alternative.