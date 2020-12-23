FP Studio

Ionizer enabled

The Vantro Smart Car Air Purifier with HEPA and Ionizer with Digital Touch Display has an advanced technology of negative ions as well as HEPA filter that is manufactured with aluminium alloy material and also has a strong motor. Its air quality sensor has an intelligent sensing technique to help detect the air quality of the car. It works to purify with an all round 360 degree turn. It helps to kill upto 99% of germs and bacterias and refreshes the car almost naturally.

Dual purification

The SHARP Car Air Purifier has dual technology of HEPA and Carbon filters, and removes PM 2.5 and other gaseous substances as well. Its dual purification mode consists of an indoor air purifier that has Plasmacluster Technology as well as three passive filters – Carbon embedded HEPA filter, Chemical filter and a Pre-filter that purifies the air. This filter is suitable for small cars, SUVs as well as Sedans. It has an elegant design as well as produces low noise when working, and the best part is, it works with a 12V cigarette lighter charger!

Air quality indicator

The Allextreme AEX-02 Car Air Purifier has a HEPA filter that helps to purify the air and also effectively helping to kill 0.3 micrometre virus, bacteria as well as dust. It has a mini portable design and is extremely easy to use, as it is powered by a USB cable or even a cigarette lighter plug. It also has an air quality indicator which shows red, yellow and/or green to help to determine the air quality inside the car.

Natural Oxidation

The Nebelr Car Air Purifier and Ionizer has negative ions which help to kill 99.9% of bacteria and viruses and also removes harmful dust particles like P.M 2.5 and P.M 10. This air purifier is ideal for those suffering from cough allergies, sneezing as well as colds. It provides natural oxidation which ensures that your mind is relieved from fatigue, and it also helps to improve immunity as well as oxygen flow to the brain. Its 360-degree air purification with an internal fan helps to blow our Negative Oxygen Ions into the air quickly!