Wednesday, February 24, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Amazon

Best cases for your smartphone


FP StudioFeb 24, 2021 01:24:05 IST

Honeycomb structure

The ultimate protection for your phone doesn’t need to be bulky and hard. This is a feather-light composite case that features a hard outer shell and a soft impact-resistant core. The unique shape provides strength while minimizing the size and weight that you usually see from a typical protective case. This case is meant for an OnePlus 8 Pro. With this product you can visibly see the protection: skidpad corners and strong honeycomb structure and at the same time feel the slim body in your hand. The ultra-responsive tactile buttons deliver a crisp, clean click-feel for improved functionality. The case meets military drop-test standards providing increased shock protection. Need a strong but light phone case? Here it is.

Slim and form-fitted

This is a liquid armor casing with a simple and modern design. It has a flexible, elastic, and durable TPU material that allows a soft, comfortable grip. It is slim and form-fitted to show the perfect shape of your device. It has an anti-slip matte surface which gives fingerprint-resistance and comfort. The black option features a dotted pattern for extra grip while the clear option exhibits the original phone design. The case, meant for an iPhone 7, also enables wireless charging. This is the right choice for buyers who want a durable smartphone case.

Built-in card slots and money pouch

This is a multi-functional case made of high-quality PU leather that effectively provides an anti-slip grip. The robust tray helps protect your phone from accidental shock and falls. It comes with built-in card slots and a money pouch to keep all of your daily essentials perfectly organized. You can use it as a stand with multiple viewing angles or reading and watching videos. It has a classic design and superb workmanship. This particular case has been designed For Xiaomi Redmi 8 smartphone. Go for this case, if you need something more than just a cover.

Adds style to your phone

This case fits perfectly from edge to edge of your smartphone without any hitches. It protects it from dust, dirt and scratches and at the same time gives it the look you always wanted for your smartphone. The case is super slim and it adds only style not weight to your phone. It has raised lips to protect your screen from scratches and damage. The product also provides easy access to all buttons, ports, camera, speakers and microphone on the phone. It has been made to be compatible with a Realme Narzo 20 phone.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Best iPad 12.9-inch cases

Feb 19, 2021
Best iPad 12.9-inch cases
Pocket cases to keep your earphones safe

Pocket cases to keep your earphones safe

Feb 19, 2021
Best camera bags to protect your equipment

Best camera bags to protect your equipment

Feb 19, 2021
Best noise cancellation earbuds to enjoy your music

Best noise cancellation earbuds to enjoy your music

Feb 19, 2021
In ear neckband headphones for your workouts

In ear neckband headphones for your workouts

Feb 18, 2021
Cases to protect your Bose Soundlink Revolve speakers

Cases to protect your Bose Soundlink Revolve speakers

Feb 18, 2021

science

Fukushima plant operator claims seismometers 'out of order' for a year before 15 Feb quake

Nuclear Power

Fukushima plant operator claims seismometers 'out of order' for a year before 15 Feb quake

Feb 23, 2021
Endangered Gir lions conquer viral threat, experts advise moving some prides to other Parks

Gir Lions

Endangered Gir lions conquer viral threat, experts advise moving some prides to other Parks

Feb 23, 2021
First black hole spotted in 1964 is much more massive than researchers expected

Black Holes

First black hole spotted in 1964 is much more massive than researchers expected

Feb 22, 2021
UN Security Council to debate impacts of global warming on world peace this week

Global Warming

UN Security Council to debate impacts of global warming on world peace this week

Feb 22, 2021