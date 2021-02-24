FP Studio

Honeycomb structure

The ultimate protection for your phone doesn’t need to be bulky and hard. This is a feather-light composite case that features a hard outer shell and a soft impact-resistant core. The unique shape provides strength while minimizing the size and weight that you usually see from a typical protective case. This case is meant for an OnePlus 8 Pro. With this product you can visibly see the protection: skidpad corners and strong honeycomb structure and at the same time feel the slim body in your hand. The ultra-responsive tactile buttons deliver a crisp, clean click-feel for improved functionality. The case meets military drop-test standards providing increased shock protection. Need a strong but light phone case? Here it is.

Slim and form-fitted

This is a liquid armor casing with a simple and modern design. It has a flexible, elastic, and durable TPU material that allows a soft, comfortable grip. It is slim and form-fitted to show the perfect shape of your device. It has an anti-slip matte surface which gives fingerprint-resistance and comfort. The black option features a dotted pattern for extra grip while the clear option exhibits the original phone design. The case, meant for an iPhone 7, also enables wireless charging. This is the right choice for buyers who want a durable smartphone case.

Built-in card slots and money pouch

This is a multi-functional case made of high-quality PU leather that effectively provides an anti-slip grip. The robust tray helps protect your phone from accidental shock and falls. It comes with built-in card slots and a money pouch to keep all of your daily essentials perfectly organized. You can use it as a stand with multiple viewing angles or reading and watching videos. It has a classic design and superb workmanship. This particular case has been designed For Xiaomi Redmi 8 smartphone. Go for this case, if you need something more than just a cover.

Adds style to your phone

This case fits perfectly from edge to edge of your smartphone without any hitches. It protects it from dust, dirt and scratches and at the same time gives it the look you always wanted for your smartphone. The case is super slim and it adds only style not weight to your phone. It has raised lips to protect your screen from scratches and damage. The product also provides easy access to all buttons, ports, camera, speakers and microphone on the phone. It has been made to be compatible with a Realme Narzo 20 phone.